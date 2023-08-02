What are the Armored Core 6 system requirements? You don’t need cutting edge components to suit up in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, as the mecha shooter runs comfortably on older hardware. However, FromSoftware specifies you’ll need a fair amount of space on your drive to fit the whole adventure on your system.

The Armored Core 6 minimum requirements don’t ask for a top-of-the-line GPU, meaning you can get by with a pixel pusher on a par with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 960, AMD Radeon RX 480, or Intel Arc A380. The suggested processors are similarly old, so you’ll need to equal or better the performance of an Intel Core i5 8600K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X, alongside 12GB of RAM. It’s fair to say you won’t need the best gaming CPU to have a blast in your mechanized killing machine.

Unfortunately, FromSoftware has declined to provide any Armored Core recommended specs just yet. Whether it’s planning to add them in the future or not, we don’t know. The Steam listing has a column for recommended requirements, it’s just unpopulated, so it’s certainly possible FromSoftware is intending to add them in closer to the Armored Core 6 release date.

If you’re hoping to pair your high tech mecha suit with high tech hardware, check out our guide to the best graphics card on the market right now. Upgrading your GPU is likely to give you the best return on investment if you’re looking to ensure your rig can run Armored Core 6 on medium-to-high settings without major frame rate hiccups.

However, we do know the Armored Core 6 size requirements, and they’re demanding a hefty 65GB of your storage space. You won’t necessarily need the best SSD, as the requirements suggest a hard drive is sufficient. But if you want to future proof your rig, we recommend picking up the excellent WD_BLACK SN850X in whatever capacity you can afford.

Typically, Armored Core games take a very different approach to Dark Souls, so we’ll be interested to see whether Armored Core 6 follows the modern FromSoftware game design philosophy emblemized in its most recent action RPGs. If Armored Core 6 sticks to its mechanized guns and follows the usual mecha shooter formula from decades past, it might not scratch the Souls-like itch you’re looking for. Why not check out the best games like Dark Souls if that’s what you’re after?

