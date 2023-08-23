The Armored Core 6 release times are nearly upon us, letting you strap yourself into a heavily armored but surprisingly manoeuvrable death machine. But with the game less than two days away, just when will you be able to fire up your mech in the robot game? Developer FromSoftware has helpfully revealed Armored Core 6‘s precise Steam release times.

It’s nearly ten years since the Armored Core last stomped out, but Armored Core 6 is an especially big deal for PC-owning mecha fans.

Why? Because after gracing the PlayStation and Xbox, this is the first time the series has landed on PC. And you can bet that a week from launch, NexusMods will be packed with Macho Man Randy Savage skins and many, many other delights.

What is the Armored Core 6 release time?

So when can you get your hands on it? While consoles release slightly earlier, PC players have to wait for the game’s simultaneous global launch, which is Thursday August 24 at 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm BST / 12AM CEST.

Here’s just when and where Armored Core 6 unlocks on Steam, going from West to East.

North and South America:

Los Angeles: Aug 24th – 3pm PT

Albuquerque: Aug 24th – 4pm MT

Mexico City: Aug 24th – 4pm CST

Chicago: Aug 24th – 5pm CT

New York: Aug 24th 6pm ET

Bogotá: Aug 24th 5pm COT

Brasília: Aug 24th 7pm BRT

Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia:

London: Aug 24th – 11pm BST

Zagreb: Aug 25th – midnight local time

Cape Town: Aug 25th – midnight local time

Athens: Aug 25th – 1am EEST

Riyadh: Aug 25th – 1am AST

Dubai: Aug 25th – 2am GST

Kuala Lumpur: Aug 25th – 6am UTC+8

Singapore: Aug 25th – 6am SGT

Seoul: Aug 25th – 7am KST

Tokyo: Aug 25th – 7am JST

Sydney: Aug 25th – 8am AEST

Auckland: Aug 25th – 10am NZST

FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco hasn’t specified when, or if, you’ll be able to pre-load Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, but we’d expect the option to become available around 24 hours before the game unlocks.

If you’re wondering how long it’ll take you to beat Armored Core 6, here’s the answer. And if you’re planning on taking the game on the go, this is what you need to know about Armored Core 6’s Steam Deck compatibility.