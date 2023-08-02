Is Armored Core 6 Steam Deck compatible? Whether you’re a hardened fan of the series or brand new to the world of Armored Core 6, you shouldn’t have any issues when this FromSoftware title blasts its way on the Steam Deck.

As stated in the Amored Core 6 system requirements, you’ll only need 60GB of storage, which shouldn’t make you blow a circuit. However, check out the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck if you’re sporting the 64GB model and require that extra bit of space ahead of the game’s release.

Armored Core 6 should be Steam Deck compatible, as FromSoftware claims that the game will be “fully supported” on the device. However, we don’t yet know whether it’ll be ‘playable’ or ‘verified’.

Speaking with Digital Trends, game director Masaru Yamamura, and producer Yasunori Ogura iterated that they wanted to “reassure players that it will be fully supported” on the Steam Deck.

While we can’t be entirely certain if “fully supported” will mean that Armored Core 6 will a receive the coveted ‘verified’ status, it’s highly likely this is what Masaura and Ogura meant. During the interview, Ogura explained that after being happy with how Elden Ring performed on the Steam Deck, that would be the “baseline going forward” for the handheld.

As it stands, Elden Ring is verified, and not only performs extremely well on the handheld, but regularly sits within the top 20 most played Steam Deck games of any given month. Currently, we can only speculate, but it’s highly likely that Armored Core 6 will follow suit.

There are no signs as to when we’ll see Armored Core 6 be fully supported for the Steam Deck. Yet, we can assume that the official Steam page for this brand new FromSoftware title will likely update closer to the official release date.

