How long is Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon? That’s the question stirring inside the minds of both new and old fans alike. While we’re learning more about Rubicon’s blessings, something that hasn’t been made clear yet is the mission structure and how long you can expect to be playing Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

On the run-up to the Armored Core 6 release date, we’ve learned about From Software’s unique take on the game’s multiplayer mode, and we’ve also had the chance to take a glimpse into the story with all its grizzly details. Here’s how long you can expect to play Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

How long is Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon?

A playthrough of Armored Core 6 will take between 50 to 60 hours to complete and contain around 100 missions.

Of course, most players will spend considerable time perfecting their mech with upgrades and tailoring it to their specific needs. Depending on the game’s optional content and your play style, expect your playtime to vary.

We now know that, just like previous Armored Core titles, you select a mission, receive a mission briefing, and start in a pre-determined location. We have also learned that there will be two measurements of pilots: Arena Rank and Hunter Class. It has not been confirmed how players can change these rankings, but we can speculate that one of these rankings will be affected by the multiplayer mode.

