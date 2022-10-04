Assassin’s Creed: Unity one of the best AC games ever, says “science”

Assassin’s Creed: Unity is one of the best games in the entire Ubisoft stealth RPG series alongside Assassin’s Creed: Liberation and the 2007 original, so says a ranking created using “scientific and objective methods”, published as we wait on Assassin’s Creed: Infinity, Mirage, and Codename: Red.

There are, apparently, two categories used to define whether an Assassin’s Creed game is objectively worthy of a five-star rating: “Assassins” which measures whether or not you play as an actual assassin, and “Creed” which examines if the protagonist follows a specific doctrine connected to the fight against the Templars.

By this metric, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, wherein Eivor is neither a true assassin belonging to the Assassin’s Order, nor a follower of the eponymous “creed”, as they consistently reject joining the Hidden Ones, is one of the worst games in Ubisoft’s stealth series, worthy of only a single star. A similar rating can be applied to Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, where you play either Alexios or Kassandra, both mercenaries.

On the contrary, in Assassin’s Creed: Unity, the often-maligned 2014 entry set during the French Revolution, there are a large number of assassins, including the player character, who also follow a creed. Similar to Assassin’s Creed 3, Liberation, Brotherhood, and the 2007 original, this makes the game – “by totally scientific and objective methods” – worthy of five stars. Beloved sea-faring sequel Black Flag meanwhile earns only a meagre two, owing to the presence of some assassins but only a negligible amount of creed.

The ranking has been compiled by Twitter user and co-host of the Let’s Talk Assassin’s Creed podcast JamesTiddlyQuid, who posts their complete findings via a comprehensive table. “I do enjoy the discourse whenever @AssassinsCreed tweets anything about Odyssey,” Quid writes, “so, in that spirit, I decided to score all the games using totally scientific and objective methods to measure their Assassiny-ness and Creedy-ness.”

I do enjoy the discourse whenever @assassinscreed tweets anything about Odyssey. So, in that spirit I decided to score all the games using totally scientific and objective methods to measure their Assassiny-ness and Creedy-ness. pic.twitter.com/gAr5HaZrBK — The Ghost of Franciade (@JamesTiddlyQuid) October 3, 2022

“Unity best AC,” Quid says, substantiating the point with a simple “Arno = hot”. “Just to clarify,” they also add, “this isn’t meant to be a serious analysis.”

