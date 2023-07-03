The most divisive Assassin’s Creed game gets a massive revamp

Assassin’s Creed Unity gets a bit of a bad rap. It launched in a sorry state, but the Ubisoft’s iteration of revolutionary Paris and four-player co-op were great additions to the stealth game series. This is why, after nine years, hearing about an Assassin’s Creed Unity mod that aims to issue a load of fixes and improvements is great, as it gives us a brilliant reason to revisit it.

For many, Assassin’s Creed Unity is one of the worst games in the Ubisoft series. At launch, it was probably the buggiest Assassin’s Creed game to date, with those monstrosities made up of just eyes and teeth giving Cyberpunk 2077 a run for its money. It would certainly benefit more with a second look than the apparent Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake, that’s for sure.

Unity has seen improvements since, and its depiction of Paris and four-player co-op were truly unique at the time. I still marvel at how dense that Paris map is, to be honest. Apart from the bugs my main issue at the time, and this impacted many others too, was that the Assassin’s Creed formula was feeling stale. Even so, we at PCGamesN have voiced our appreciation for Unity fairly recently. Admittedly, we’d had eight quite similar games over the course of seven years at this point though, and Syndicate was the last hurrah before Origins took the series in a new RPG game direction.

With Assassin’s Creed Mirage going back to the series roots though, you might want to revisit some of the older games. This is where Unity comes in, as after nine years a new and extensive mod has just come out, adding a load of great features and quality-of-life fixes.

Assassin’s Creed Unity mod features

From NameTaken3125, ACUFixes revitalizes Assassin’s Creed Unity on PC with a slew of tiny features that add up to make it a pretty solid experience. We’ve listed everything the mod changes in Unity below.

Enter windows by pressing R like in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (when climbing walls)

Removable Hood toggle (keyboard “H” by default)

More situations that allow dropping bombs and performing Quickshots (e.g. during a jump, a slide, a climb etc.); Quickshot is less easily interrupted

Aim bombs from peaks

Wider FOV when aiming bombs and the Guillotine Gun, zoom can be adjusted by pressing Right Mouse Button

Arno is not forced to pull out the melee weapon while Disguise is active

Select Bombs by scrolling the Mouse Wheel

Catch nearby Ledges when in uncontrolled freefall by holding Interaction/ParkourDown button (already present in the game, but made slightly more reliable)

Auto walk and Slow Walk on keyboard

Less “sticky” Take Cover/Leave Cover

Slightly more responsive Crouch button

Easier turn when swinging on a horizontal bar

Some other minor things

There are even a couple of extra cheats too, as you can use the head of Saint Denis outside of missions and have an unbreakable disguise as well.

On top of this wide-ranging Assassin’s Creed Unity improvement mod, another one came out a few weeks ago that improves physics across the game and a 60fps patch, with the two together proving an incredibly enhanced experience.

Unity is actually 75% off on Steam right now until Thursday, July 13, bringing it down to $7.49 / £6.49. What better time to take a leap of faith (pun intended) and try out these mods, then?

