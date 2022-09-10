Assassin’s Creed new game Codename: Red finally delivers fans’ dreams

The Assassin’s Creed new game Codename: Red will finally transport fans to a location they have been dreaming of ever since the stealth RPG first emerged in 2007, with Ubisoft confirming the new project alongside Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, and details about Assassin’s Creed: Infinity.

At a Ubisoft Showcase event, attended by PCGamesN, the Rainbow Six and Far Cry developer confirmed that Codename: Red, a holding title for a new entry in the Assassin’s Creed series, will be set in feudal-era Japan, delivering on a setting that fans have posited and wished for since the stealth series first launched.

Marc-Alexis Cotê, creative director of Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, introduced Codename: Red, calling it Ubisoft’s “next, premium flagship title, and the future of our open-world, RPG games on Assassin’s Creed. It will let players explore one of their most awaited settings ever in the franchise, and they’ll live a very powerful shinobi fantasy.”

Developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the studio behind Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, the trailer for Codename: Red gives away very little indeed, showing only the rooftop of a Japanese building, sat atop by a shadowy figure sporting the series’ trademark hidden blade. However, the game is planned to release as part of the broader Assassin’s Creed project, Infinity, which Cotê says will serve as a kind of hub for AC games in the future.

“Infinity is not a game, per se,” they explain. “It’s going to be the single entry point for our fans into the Assassin’s Creed franchise in the future. Infinity is going to be a hub that will unite all our different experiences and our players in meaningful ways.”

No release date has been offered for Codename: Red, with Ubisoft describing it simply as “on the horizon”, though Assassin’s Creed: MIrage, the spin-off from Valhalla, will launch in 2023, helping to bridge the gap between now and finally getting to explore Ubisoft’s version of Japan.

If you can’t wait to play Codename: Red, you may want to try something else from our list of the best sandbox games, or maybe the best RPGs and stealth games on PC. You can also try and squeeze the last bits of life out of Valhalla with our guide to abilities and settlements, something to help you prepare for that next flagship Assassin’s Creed game.