With a title like Assassin’s Creed Codename Red everyone suspected the next entry in the long-running series would get a new name. After years of games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Codename Red always felt like it wasn’t meant for public consumption. Thankfully, that’s changed, with the Japanese adventure receiving its true name.

From now on Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will be known by the much snappier Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Given we’ll be exploring feudal Japan in full ninja glory, this definitely seems like a much more appropriate name for the stealth game.

Announced on X, formerly Twitter, Ubisoft showed off a small video featuring a street in Japan with a large Assassin’s Creed-branded pagoda and hourglass advertising the new name. As part of this clip, Ubisoft teases that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be getting a full cinematic trailer in the coming days.

A new name isn’t all that’s on offer for this next game in Ubisoft’s murder-and-history series as this video heralds the start of a competition for Assassin’s Creed fans. Tying into the countdown timer for the reveal trailer, an hourglass puzzle is waiting to be solved on official Assassin’s Creed social media channels, with successful winners receiving rewards. While we don’t know what those prizes are just yet, it’s probably safe to speculate that they’ll be related to in-game rewards for the upcoming title.

We’ve known about Assassin’s Creed Shadows since 2022 when as part of Ubisoft’s recap a small teaser was shown giving a little hint about where the game would be set. Other than its setting of feudal Japan and a mention of shinobi fantasies, there hasn’t been much to go on in the intervening years. This week that should all change, with the world getting a closer look at what Ubisoft is terming “the future of the Assassin’s Creed open-world RPGs”. You’ll be able to slice off a piece of Japanese action on Wednesday May 15 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST on Ubisoft’s YouTube channel.

