Assassin’s Creed Liberation Steam is gone, and soon you can’t play it

The only Assassin’s Creed game with a black female protagonist has been pulled from Steam. Ubisoft has delisted the Assassin’s Creed Liberation Steam edition, so the action-adventure game can no longer be bought – and what’s worse, even if you own it already, it looks like from September you won’t be able to play it.

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD, the remastered version of the PSP game that ties into the events of Assassin’s Creed III, was released in 2014 and is unlikely to be anyone’s favourite Assassin’s Creed game. Ubisoft didn’t include it in the list of games it’s pulling support from in 2022, but it has now been delisted from Steam “at the request of the publisher.”

Now, normally when a game gets pulled from sale, you can still play it if you already own it. Rockstar’s GTA trilogy, for example, can be downloaded and played by anyone who bought them. The Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD Steam page, on the other hand, states that the game “will not be accessible following September 1st, 2022.”

So from September, even if you have this single-player-only Assassin’s Creed game in your Steam library, you won’t be able to play it – in fact, it’ll likely be pulled from libraries, too. The game doesn’t appear on the publisher’s own Ubisoft Connect storefront, either. The reason for the delisting isn’t clear but according to Steam reviews, Liberation has had technical problems for a while.

We’re trying to confirm if this includes the copy of Assassin’s Creed Liberation that comes with Assassin’s Creed III Remastered too. We’ll update this post when we get confirmation.

UPDATE: At the moment, Assassin’s Creed Liberation is still available to install with Assassin’s Creed III Remastered.

Your best bet for Assassin’s Creed is to play the most recent game Valhalla, which will conclude its story later this year.