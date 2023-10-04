Assassin’s Creed Mirage enigma locations, solutions and rewards

What are the solutions to the Assassin’s Creed Mirage enigmas? There are many secrets lining the streets of Baghdad – secret orders, a gang of extremely mean soldiers for hire, and even some books that somehow got lost. None of these are as mysterious as the enigmas, though. These are collectibles that hint at a location on the map where you can find some loot – these clues can be a child’s drawing, a poem, or sometimes just the ramblings of a madman.

It’s safe to say that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a return to form for a series that had perhaps lost its way, with sprawling maps and endless icons giving way to a more focused, and streamlined experience (our Assassin’s Creed Mirage review goes into way more detail about this). One collectible that really fried our brains in the adventure game this time around, were the AC Mirage enigmas. The cosmetic rewards are worth the time and effort that goes into this treasure hunt, but just in case you want to fast-track to the goodies, we’ve put the legwork in for you and found every single enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

In order to find the buried treasure, you first have to find the clue that points you in its direction, so we have the location for the clue, then the location of the treasure, organized by region.

Here is every enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage:

Abbasiyah

A Challenge

You’ll find A Challenge on the balcony of a building due south of the Scriptorium. This enigma comes in the form of a poem and directs you to a building east of the Gate of Tahir.

To find the building, look between two waterwheels. Head to the upper floor window and break the latch using a throwing knife. Once inside, you’ll find the treasure on the ground floor. The reward for completing the A Challenge enigma is the Black Rostam outfit dye.

Delight by the Dome

The Delight by the Dome enigma is found atop a mosque just outside of the Round City walls. Once you have the delightful drawing in hand, it’s a short hop over to the tastefully named Dome of the Ass, where you’ll find the treasure on the outskirts of the building grounds, near a small body of water. The reward for completing the Delight by the Dome enigma is the Mysterious Talisman.

The Gift

You can find The Gift enigma on the left side of Abbasiyah on top of a building covered by foliage. This clue tells of a scorned lover throwing their ‘gift’ into the river near a gate famed for its markets.

The treasure has floated so far downriver that it’s now outside the city limits, past the Muhawwal Gate, and nestled next to the first bridge. The reward for completing The Gift enigma is the Knight’s Talisman.

Harbiyah

A Holy Hoard

You’ll find the A Holy Hoard enigma just outside the Round City walls, south of the Khurasan Gate Guardhouse. This simplistic drawing shows the location of the treasure to be on land surrounded by water on three sides, near a religious building.

Turns out, there aren’t many places surrounded by so much water, and the location for this treasure is on the north coast of Harbiyah, next to the large tree where the land juts out. The reward for completing the A Holy Hoard enigma is the Tan Abbasaid Knight outfit dye.

Find What I Stole

The Find What I Stole enigma can be found south-west of the Qutrabbul Gate under a tarp surrounded by trees. This clue is a hastily written message, penned by a thief on the run from the city guards. They describe where they left the treasure, telling us to look out for colorful fabric from above.

Turns out, the treasure is in a small gazebo in the middle of a square in the Soap Boilers area. The reward for completing the Find What I Stole enigma is the Black Zanj Uprising outfit dye.

Left Behind

The Left Behind enigma can be found next to a corpse in a house just south of the Metal Factory. It is a crude, almost childlike drawing of a coastline, with smoke billowing from a building, and a lion in the bottom right corner.

The treasure can be found in the abandoned village in the bottom left corner of the map, right on the coast. The lion in the drawing refers to two captive cheetahs, which you must fight before collecting the treasure as they’re immediately hostile. The reward for completing the Left Behind enigma is the Horned Lion Talisman.

Round City

A Gift For You

You’ll find the A Gift For You enigma to the southwest of the Palace of the Green Dome in some cozy upper-floor living quarters. This written clue tells of a gift from one lover to another, which has been left in the small fountain to the west of the Malazim Courts. The reward for completing the A Gift For You enigma is the Bedouin Talisman.

Just Rewards

The Just Rewards enigma can be found in the Basra Gate on the eastern side of the Round City. It’s another crude drawing, this time depicting a large fort, its training area, and a big mark where we can find our loot.

The fort in question is the Shurta Headquarters, and the treasure can be found next to its southern wall. The reward for completing the Just Rewards enigma is the Black Abbasid Knight outfit dye.

Wilderness

Reap from the Ruins

The A Reap from the Ruins enigma can be found in a building in the southwestern corner of Jarjaraya. It’s a rather scary page that looks like it was torn straight from the Necronomicon and depicts some decrepit ruins, and the bare tree where we can find our loot.

The ruins in question are in the far southeastern corner of the map, in what looks to be marshland. The tree is behind the ruins. The reward for completing the Reap from the Ruins enigma is the Eldrich Talisman.

Surrender

You’ll find the Surrender enigma on the northeastern corner of the Tomb of Zubaydah area. It tells us of a man who had to flee his home due to flooding and the treasure he left behind.

You’ll find the Surrender loot at the most northern point of the Wilderness, in the village of Ukbara, outside a half-submerged house. The reward for completing the Surrender enigma is the Rebel’s Talisman.

Well, there you have the Assassin's Creed enigmas, their locations, and their solutions. You'll nab yourself a bunch of talismans and an array of dyes for your Assassin's Creed Mirage outfits from this hunt.