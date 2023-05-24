Assassin’s Creed Mirage launch date may have accidentally leaked

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to release sometime this year last we heard, so with the clock ticking for the Ubisoft RPG game, multiple Japanese retailers have all given the exact same launch day, leading us to believe that we’ve now got the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date ahead of an official reveal from Ubisoft. That’s right, here’s when we think Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming out.

Multiple Japanese store listings point to an Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date of Thursday October 12, 2023. This is yet to be confirmed by Ubisoft and is likely to be revealed at the Ubisoft Forward showcase on June 12, if not before then.

We’ve seen very little of Assassin’s Creed Mirage since it was revealed, so it stands to reason that the Ubisoft Forward would see gameplay, news, and reveals for the next game in the series.

Retailers Amazon Japan, Bic Camera, and Yodobashi all list Assassin’s Creed Mirage as releasing on October 12, and while this could very well be a placeholder date, these tend to be at the end of the year, or coincide with financial quarters, rather than a Thursday in October. Each of these listings may be taken down post-publication, so we’ve screenshotted each webpage.

There’s been no indication from Ubisoft that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will suffer a delay outside 2023 either, as according to Ubisoft’s recent yearly report, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is part of the 2023-24 line-up.

This comes alongside PCGamesN’s own findings that Ubisoft tends to release Assassin’s Creed games between October and December, making the Japanese retailer release date seem even more likely.

If you’re ready to get in the mood for Mirage, a piece of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC ties directly into Mirage whilst also wrapping up Eivor’s story in the viking game too. Without delving into spoilers for the actual quest, you meet Assassin’s Creed Mirage protagonist Basim’s mentor Roshan in the Valhalla DLC, so it ties Valhalla and Mirage together quite nicely.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage isn’t the only upcoming AC game though, as Infinity is a brand new hub coming to the series, and it’ll house the feudal Japan adventure Codename Red, and the witch trials-inspired Codename Hex as well.

We at PCGamesN think Assassin's Creed Mirage should be smaller and shorter than the open-world game experiences that came into focus with Origins.