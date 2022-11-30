Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC hits early with surprise AC Mirage quest

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla DLC The Last Chapter, which wraps up the story of Eivor, has arrived early for the Ubisoft RPG game, also bringing an array of additional features and a bonus quest that creates a crossover with upcoming stealth game sequel Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, as the AC series heads back to Steam.

The Last Chapter in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was originally meant to launch December 6 as part of the Ubisoft open-world game’s 1.6.2 title update, but it’s available to download right now, concluding the story of Eivor as the stealth series looks ahead to Codename Red, Assassin’s Creed: Infinity, and the return of Assassin’s Creed multiplayer.

As well as Eivor’s final chapter, the update also allows players to enable the stylish assassin’s hood whenever they like and brings weekly free items to the Animus store. Bug fixes also remove the issue where the weather is always rainy whenever you load in and gets rid of the bizarre floating rocks found in Fornburg.

Most significantly, however, the final Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla DLC includes a surprise bonus quest, connecting the RPG to the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, where players control Eivor’s pal Basim in ninth-century Baghdad. Featuring Basim’s mentor Roshan, who plays a major role in Mirage, the quest, “Shared History”, is available now following the early release of 1.6.2. Ubisoft has also teased “additional surprises” for Assassin’s Creed “before 2022 comes to an end”, so check back here for more information.

This could be your last chance to ace all those Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla romances, and also the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla legendary animals. Personally, we think Assassin’s Creed: Mirage should be smaller and shorter, to bring the Ubisoft series back to its roots. Nevertheless, there are still some fantastic and vast sandbox games for you to try on PC.