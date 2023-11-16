Assassin’s Creed Mirage feels like the underloved, sleeper classic of 2023. Naturally, the return of Ubisoft’s stealth RPG was also going to be overshadowed by the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield, and a new Call of Duty, but as we approach the end of the year, the smaller-scale, more-focused return of Basim and traditional AC gameplay deserves another look. And now we have the perfect opportunity. A huge Assassin’s Creed Mirage update is on the way, adding an extreme, extra layer of challenge and a much-requested New Game Plus mode. If you’ve exhausted Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, are champing at the bit for AC Red, and want some real stealth action before the multiplayer Assassin’s Creed Infinity, Mirage will soon feel like a whole-new game.

In our Assassin’s Creed Mirage review, we outline how Ubisoft’s latest is the best AC game since the much-loved Brotherhood. Trimmed down, focused, and more dedicated to sneaking and strategy, Assassin’s Creed Mirage marks a return to form for the stealth game after the arguably bloated AC Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. If you haven’t played Mirage yet, or need a reason to go around again, Ubisoft confirms that two entirely new game modes are on their way, and will be available for free.

“We hear you,” Ubisoft says. “New Game Plus mode for Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available in a free update this December. And for the expert assassins, along with New Game Plus will come an optional permadeath mode also available across all difficulties.”

New Game Plus sounds like a blast. Playing AC Mirage with all your tools and skills unlocked from the start will allow dozens of new ways to tackle the early missions, and explore the open-world game’s fastidious recreation of ninth-century Baghdad.

Permadeath mode makes me a little more nervous. I’m getting flashbacks to playing Metal Gear Solid 2 on European Extreme, with the ‘game over if discovered’ setting. That was seriously tough. But if Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a push towards more traditional, hardcore stealth, permadeath will make sneaking even more essential. We’ll keep you updated when these two new modes finally arrive.

In the meantime, get some of the other best RPG games. You’ll also want to play the best story games available right now on PC.

Also, make sure to follow us on Google News for daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews.