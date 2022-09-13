Assassin’s Creed Mirage parkour to be inspired by Unity says Ubisoft

Some of the inspiration for the Assassin’s Creed Mirage parkour system has been outlined by a developer at Ubisoft Bordeaux, and it looks the well-loved parkour of Assassin’s Creed Unity is influencing the upcoming stealth game.

Website Arab Hardware had an interview with lead producer on Assassin Creed Mirage Fabian Salomon, who talked about some of the mechanics returning from previous entries in the series, alongside which games are influencing the direction of Mirage as well. We should also note that the below questions and answers are machine translated from Arabic to English.

“For the parkour system, can we say that you’re going to bring back the parkour we saw with Assassin’s Creed Unity, which has so far provided the best parkour system in the series,” asked Arab Hardware.

“This is our absolute goal indeed, we are seriously trying to reach this level with Mirage, and since Baghdad is dense as I mentioned, we want the players to enjoy their time in the city through parkour, which was and still is one of the important pillars that we depended on in the style of playing with Assassin’s Creed Mirage,” replied Saloman.

Unity isn’t the only game set to inspire Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as Saloman outlined how the new game will bring back Assassination Contracts from both Assassin’s Creed 2 and Brotherhood.

You can find even more information and the full quotes in the entire Arab Hardware interview.

Since it was announced, Ubisoft has confirmed that there will be no Assassin’s Creed Mirage microtransactions, after a store listing pointed to “real gambling” being present in the game.

“Following the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Mirage during Ubisoft Forward, some store pages mistakenly displayed the game for pre-orders with an Adults Only ESRB rating,” writes Ubisoft. “While Assassin’s Creed Mirage is still pending rating, Ubisoft wants to reassure players that no real gambling or loot boxes are present in the game.”

