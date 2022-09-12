Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s “real gambling” note a mistake says Ubisoft

Since it was revealed, Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Xbox store listing has said that the game features “real gambling”, but didn’t explain exactly what that meant. It could be referring to in-game cutscenes, actual gameplay, or even microtransactions with real money. Well, now Ubisoft has finally cleared the air as to why the label was on the store.

In a statement to PCGamesN, Ubisoft explained that the rating was put up by mistake, and that the upcoming title is in fact pending a rating from the likes of the ESRB.

“Following the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Mirage during Ubisoft Forward, some store pages mistakenly displayed the game for pre-orders with an Adults Only ESRB rating,” writes ubisoft. “While Assassin’s Creed Mirage is still pending rating, Ubisoft wants to reassure players that no real gambling or loot boxes are present in the game.”

So, there you have it, there’s not going to be any gambling or loot boxes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and the “Adults Only” rating was a mistake, with no rating yet finalised for the game.

As of publication the “real gambling” note on the Xbox store page is still up, but Ubisoft’s above message indicates that it should be removed at some point soon, along with the ESRB rating in the US and the PEGI rating in the UK.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was confirmed as the next title in the series earlier this month, with the title releasing next year. It’ll be set in ninth century Baghdad and feature Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Basim as the playable protagonist. The new game will also be taking some inspiration from the original Assassin’s Creed , as it aims to cut back some of the RPG game mechanics introduced in later entries.

Plenty of Assassin’s Creed games were announced during the Ubisoft Forward event this weekend, including a new game set in Japan. Codename: Red will embrace the open-world RPG elements of the Assassin’s Creed series, setting it apart from Mirage and giving players two types of Assassin’s Creed games at around the same time.

Codename: Red does not yet have a release date, with Ubisoft instead saying it is “on the horizon”.

