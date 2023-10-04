Assassin’s Creed Mirage release times for every region are available now, as we perch ourselves at the edge of a building and draw our wrist blades ready for the next generation of AC from Ubisoft. Starring Basim from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Mirage is described as a smaller, more-focused throwback to the stealth gameplay of Assassin’s Creed 1. Though it won’t be available on Steam, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect. Ahead of so many more upcoming games in the AC series, including Assassin’s Creed Red, Assassin’s Creed Infinity, and the enigmatic AC Hexe, here are the full Assassin’s Creed Mirage release times for every region.

With the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date finally upon us, we’re eager to explore Ubisoft’s version of 9th-century Baghdad, and learn about how Basim joined the Brotherhood before the events of AC Valhalla. A tactical stealth game in the original AC style, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is perhaps a little shorter, a little tighter than some of its recent predecessors.

We’ve got the complete Assassin’s Creed Mirage release times for every region below:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage release times for every region

Los Angeles – Wednesday, October 4, 10pm PST

New York – Thursday, October 5, 1am EST

Montreal – Thursday, October 5, 1am EST

Mexico City – Thursday, October 5, 12am CST

Sao Paulo – Thursday, October 5, 2am BRT

London – Thursday, October 5, 12am BST

Paris – Thursday, October 5, 1am CEST

Stockholm – Thursday, October 5, 1am CEST

Kyiv – Thursday, October 5, 2am EEST

Abu Dhabi – Thursday, October 5, 3am GST

Shanghai – Wednesday, October 4, 9pm CST

Seoul – Wednesday, October 4, 10pm KST

Sydney – Thursday, October 5, 12am AEDT

Tokyo – Wednesday, October 4, 10pm JST

In the meantime, find out everything there is to know regarding Assassin’s Creed Mirage Steam Deck performance, and how to get it running well on Valve’s handheld. You can also peruse the entire Assassin’s Creed Mirage cast, to see who’s returning from Valhalla and beyond.