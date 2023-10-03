Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage Steam Deck compatible?

The latest game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise can run on the handheld, but a lot of extra steps are needed to get AC Mirage up and running on the Steam Deck

An image of Basim from Assassin's Creed Mirage on the screen of a Steam Deck.
Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage Steam Deck compatible? It’ll take more than an eagle eye to get Assassin’s Creed Mirage working on the Steam Deck, as the latest game in the flagship Ubisoft series is not coming to the Steam platform. Taking down the Templars won’t be impossible, however, as the specs don’t demand a lot from your PC gaming handheld. Regardless, you will have to go through a series of extra steps before you can wield the hidden blade in 9th-century Baghdad.

The Assassin’s Creed Mirage system requirements call for 40GB of install space, which isn’t as demanding as some of the best Steam Deck games, but is still a hefty chunk of your handheld’s storage. Check out the best microSD for Steam Deck if you want to free up more of that precious space, especially if you’re sporting the 64GB version of the handheld.

Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage Steam Deck compatible?

Yes, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is playable on the Steam Deck, however, Ubisoft Connect, or the Epic Games Store, is required as the game is not available on Steam.

While the majority of games in the Assassin’s Creed franchise can be found on Steam, the latest addition to the series will not be joining them. For the time being, Assassin’s Creed Mirage remains an Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect exclusive. However, just because it’s not available on Steam, doesn’t mean it won’t be compatible with the PC gaming handheld.

In order to get Assassin’s Creed Mirage up and running on the Steam Deck, you’ll need to install Ubisoft Connect, or the Epic Games Store onto your device. By downloading whichever you prefer, you’ll still be able to equip your hidden blade and take down your enemies on the go, without hesitation.

Since an official Steam Deck compatibility rating won’t be forthcoming from Valve, the Steam Deck ratings of previous games in the AC franchise bode well for the game’s performance on the handheld. Both Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey are currently sitting with ‘playable’ commendations by Valve, only missing out on being ‘verified’ due to some in-game text being difficult to read.

