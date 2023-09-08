Assassin’s Creed Mirage voice actors and cast list

Who is in the Assassin’s Creed Mirage cast? Like Paris and London before it, the bustling streets of Baghdad are faithfully recreated by Ubisoft in this latest instalment in the series. However, it takes a whole cast of voice actors to bring the Round City’s populace to life, to say nothing of the assassination targets and historical figures we might bump into as we embark upon protagonist Basim’s journey from street thief to master assassin.

Thankfully, Ubisoft has already confirmed some of the more prominent Assassin’s Creed Mirage voice actors and their corresponding roles, and the cast list comprises a range of talent from films, theatre, and videogames. We’ve also got some familiar characters making a return to the action-adventure game series since their initial debut in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, though not all of the voice actors have reprised their roles for the sequel. Our up-to-date cast list also provides valuable insight into each character’s role in the story before the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date rolls around.

Who are the Assassin’s Creed Mirage voice actors?

Here are the Assassin’s Creed Mirage voice actors announced so far:

Basim Ibn Is’haq – Lee Majdoub

– Lee Majdoub Ali Ibn Mohammed – Aladeen Tawfeek

– Aladeen Tawfeek Roshan – Shohreh Aghdashloo

– Shohreh Aghdashloo Hadya – Sophia Eleni

Lee Majdoub

Lee Majdoub takes the starring role as Basim Ibn Is’haq, and is most known for his role as Agent Stone, Robotnik’s right-hand man in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie series. However, you might also have spotted him in Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency as Silas Dengdamor, as well as other TV shows such as Arrow, Supernatural, Once Upon a Time, Prison Break, and The 100. His video game credits include Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Need For Speed: Payback.

Aladeen Tawfeek

Aladeen Tawfeek plays historical rebel leader Ali Ibn Mohammed. His career spans theatre, film, and television, including X-Men: Apocalypse and the 2019 romcom Long Shot. He’s credited for additional voices in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Watch Dogs 2.

Shohreh Aghdashloo

Shohreh Aghdashloo reprises her role as Roshan, a Master Assassin who first appeared in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in ‘Shared History’, a free update released in 2022. Aghdashloo is most known for her role in 2003’s House of Sand and Fog, and her performance earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She’s also a prominent voice actor within the sphere of videogames, having previously voiced Admiral Shala’Raan in Mass Effect 2 and 3, as well as Lakshmi-2 in Destiny. She most recently appeared as Chrisjen Avasarala in The Expanse: A Telltale Series.

Sophia Eleni

Sophia Eleni voices Hadya, a mischievous girl that Basim is likely to run into on his travels across Baghdad. You might recognize Eleni as Valxina from Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves or in her guest star roles in BBC shows Call the Midwife and Casualty. She made her West End debut as the solo performer in the award-winning play On Arriving.

Now that you can pick the Assassin’s Creed voice actors out from the crowd, take a look at Ubisoft’s story-driven approach to the Assassin’s Creed Mirage narrative as well as the future plans for Assassin’s Creed Mirage DLC. We’ve also got the lowdown on the Assassin’s Creed Mirage OWO Haptic Gaming System partnership if you’re looking to make your dreams of parkouring your way across rooftops a reality.