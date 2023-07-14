Assassin’s Creed Mirage has “no plan” for DLC, Ubisoft director says

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is almost upon us, as the Ubisoft stealth game promises to go back to the series’ roots with a more condensed, less RPG-heavy experience. To that end, it looks like Assassin’s Creed Mirage will also have no DLC or expansions, which became a mainstay with Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, meaning the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date will truly offer the complete experience.

With extra DLC par for the course in most triple-A games these days, a series as big as Assassin’s Creed launching with no plans for extra content of that scale is actually quite surprising. That’s not to say Mirage needs it, but it’s definitely noteworthy to hear that there are no such plans from Ubisoft.

While that could change, this is the answer given in a recent Assassin’s Creed Reddit AMA, as multiple Ubisoft developers spent some time answering questions about the upcoming game. So the “narrative-driven” Assassin’s Creed game is making quite a few changes.

“For now, Mirage has no plan for DLC or extensive post-launch,” says Assassin’s Creed Mirage creative director Stéphane Boudon. This sounds like it means that plans could change, but don’t expect a big push for extra content before launch.

There are multiple versions of Assassin’s Creed Mirage with minor extras mind you, but this is limited to outfits for Basim, cosmetics, digital artbooks, soundtracks, and some physical extras like a figurine.

Boudon had a lot more to say in the AMA too, like “For parkour we are focusing on fluidity and control and building our own thing, taking inspiration from several Assassin’s Creed games.

“Back ejects and side ejects as in the pre-AC3 games are not part of our parkour system, but we put a lot of effort into working on small details to make sure players have the best control of Basim. We are still fine-tuning the parkour to reinforce even more this control and the feeling of fluidity and agility when traversing Baghdad,” Boudon adds.

It was also revealed that Mirage will have a comprehensive photo mode, which can be used with the classic Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay filter that wants to recreate the look of the original 2007 game.

Boudon was also asked about the skill tree in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and how it’ll work, considering the recent RPG shift in the series is being paired back for this year’s game.

We’re still fine-tuning the skill tree,” Boudon begins. “Skills are dependent on each other so you will have to unlock a path to access the next skill. You can unequip most skills except the ones concerning an additional tool we newly added. Armor/Outfit can’t be unequipped, but you can override them visually with a Costume.”

With Mirage coming out really soon, this is a lot of key information, with the AMA providing even more for you.

