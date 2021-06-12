Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Discovery Tour is free and out this autumn

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting a Discovery Tour, too. Ubisoft has announced that the history-teaching tool is making a comeback for the latest AC game this autumn, letting us explore historical Viking haunts without all that raiding and pillaging. It’ll be free to all Valhalla players.

The basics are the same as the Discovery Tour for Origins and Odyssey, but there’s a “new experience” this time around, too. You’ll “get to play as people during the time of Vikings and follow them in their endeavors, big and small, while collecting exclusive rewards.” Ubisoft hasn’t mentioned how you’ll get access to the Discovery Tour if you don’t already own Valhalla, but previous entries have typically been available as standalone releases for around $20 USD.

We also got a brief look at the Siege of Paris DLC, which is still scheduled to launch this summer – sadly, there’s no more specific date just yet.

You can see the new stuff for yourself in the video below.

