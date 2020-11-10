Assassin’s Creed Valhalla legendary animals – locations guide

Where are the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla legendary animals? In your adventures as Viking warrior Eivor, running around ransacking English shores in search of a home for your people, you’ll encounter all sorts of mysterious happenings in the wilds around you – and only some of them come from ingesting psychedelic mushrooms.

If you’ve seen a blue paw print on your map, that means there is a legendary animal in that area – creatures who are much bigger and stronger than regular beasts of their species. So What do we do when we counter majestic, rare creatures in the wild? We, er, kill them and take their pelts, of course. If you manage to slay them all, you get the Master Hunter achievement. Simply take your slain reward back to Gunnar and he’ll fashion you something fancy.

Here’s the list of all the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla legendary animals we’ve found so far in Norway and England. Beware, some of these animals are extremely powerful and need a higher power to defeat.

Legendary Elk location

The Elk of Bloody Peaks is west of Fornburg in Norway, next to a lake in a little spot called Elgrfors.

Legendary Polar Bear location

The polar bear – or Bear of The Blue Waters – can be found on an small in Norway called Bolrikbjorn, west of Helskip.

Legendary Bear location

The Beast of the Hills lives in a lair underneath ruins and can only be found during the day, presumably when he’s not out hunting. To find him, you need to follow the trail of blood and paw prints he leaves in his wake. You can find him in Sciropescire, west of the Uriconium Ruins.

Legendary Lynx location

The Wildcats of the Weald – a Young Lynx and Elder Lynx – can be found in Hamtunscire, in The Dark Weald, west of the Afon River.

Legendary Gemad-Wulf location

The Gemad-Wulf is in Eurvicscire, in Caistor Lupus. He is chilling out in some ruins, woofing at nothing…until you come along that is.

Legendary Bull location

The bull is Aelfred’s Battle-Sow, in Cent, just north of Bonnacon on a quaint farm – quite an innocuous spot for this feisty beast.

Legendary Boar location

The boar – known as The Blood Swine – is in Eurvicscire, in Bleasby Swamp.

Legendary Wolves location

The Corpse Feeders are in Oxenefordscire, to the west of Granebridgescire just above Perie. There are three wolves, two small and one large feasting on a field of rotting corpses.

Legendary Black Dog Location

The Black Shuck is in East Anglia, to the far east, across the river from Sutton Hoo. It’s a huge, ghostly black dog from English legend.

That's all the legendary animal locations in Assassin's Creed Valhalla we've found so far in Norway and England – we'll be sure to update it once we explore new areas and territories.