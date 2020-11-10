How long is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? The Assassin’s Creed games are notoriously jam-packed packed with content, and Valhalla is no different – on top of a hefty main story, the world is buzzing with events to get caught up in, and there’s all manner of diversions and distractions calling your name. You may well find yourself spending countless hours playing Viking dice game Orlog instead of running around pillaging and raiding, and forget about the campaign entirely – and who would blame you? It’s just so fun.

There’s plenty of hidden secrets to find while exploring ninth century Norway and England, including various Assassin’s Creed Valhalla legendary animals lurking out there – and if you’re really meticulous, you might come across Thor’s legendary hammer Mjolnir in your adventures – or you could just beeline straight to it, with our guide on how to find Thor’s hammer in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a lengthy main quest that takes you in a loop throughout each new region you visit, and you’ll happen upon world events – side quests – in every corner of the open-world game. Here’s how long it’ll take you to complete Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (which you can buy today from the Ubisoft store).

How long is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

You should expect to spend about 60-90 hours on an average playthrough of Assassin’s Creed. There are 16 regions to conquer, and each of them takes around three hours, not including world events and exploration. If you’re a completionist, expect to spend well over 100 hours acquiring all the collectibles and completing all the side quests. Whew – go big or go home – as the Vikings say.

