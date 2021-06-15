Netflix’s live-action Assassin’s Creed show brings Die Hard writer on board

Back in October last year, Netflix announced – well, super duper teased – that it was collaborating with Ubisoft to create a live-action show based on the action-adventure games series’ universe. We haven’t really heard anything about it since then, but it’s now emerged that Die Hard writer Jeb Stuart is coming aboard to write on the series.

That’s according to a report by Variety, who has learned of the news from its sources, though it doesn’t appear to be fully confirmed by the writer or Netflix as of yet. Other than that, there’s no more information about what the show might be – but this news could potentially give us an inkling. Alongside the immensely popular 1988 action film, Stuart has also created a series for Netflix called Vikings: Valhalla, which is an off-shoot of the existing 2013 Vikings show.

Now, I know what you’re thinking – this is very, very far from confirmation that the Assassin’s Creed show might follow in the footsteps of the game series’ latest chapter, Valhalla. After all, it’s hardly like we can draw a line between Die Hard, or Stuart’s other work on films like The Fugitive, and the world of Assassin’s Creed.

However, it could potentially be an indication of the direction the show could take, though there’s nothing beyond this tenuous link to suggest so just yet. Or, it’s also possible that the studio was keen for someone who has experience writing historical fiction. Either way, it’s an exciting development on what we know about the show.

Netflix + Assassin's Creed pic.twitter.com/i3RI438ejV — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 27, 2020

This won’t be the first time Ubisoft’s blade-wielding assassins will make the leap of faith to the big or small screen. The series has so far seen a 2016 movie starring Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, and Jeremy Irons, and the studio itself has previously dabbled with some short-form cinematic pieces such as Ascendance, Embers, and Lineage, which tied directly into stories from the games.