Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review in progress – blunt-force splendour

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla works more often than it doesn’t, and when it does, it’s a marvel. Sadly, such moments are often followed by episodes of inconsistency, frustration, and occasionally even discomfort.

Just as it did with its soft reboot in 2017’s Origins – which borrowed from Dark Souls to rescue the series’ underwhelming combat – Assassin’s Creed has looked to other games to refresh itself. Enemies have a posture meter now, which you can deplete by parrying – an obvious crib from Sekiro. Sneaking around a Saxon fort, plucking guards into hay bales before their mates can see, is reminiscent of the Batman Arkham games. Hunting for clues to root out a traitor in Grantebridge, or solve a murder in Lunden, involves pinging my ‘Odin sight’, which may as well be called Witcher senses or Detective vision.

At this point, Assassin’s Creed is to open-world games as Call of Duty is to shooters: a bunch of good ideas taken from other games, squashed together into a lumpy triple-A snowball. It mostly works, but also provides ample evidence that the ideas it borrows work much better in games wherein everything is built around them, rather than in this awkward tapestry.

Batman Arkham is so precise that I can calculate that I have just enough time to swoop onto a thug and drag his body into a vent before his mate comes around the corner. It’s an astonishing feeling of power in stealth, and that Valhalla ‘only’ achieves a measure of it is criticising with high praise. Valhalla isn’t as consistent, but compensates by offering a broader experience: like every other sodding protagonist in every Assassin’s Creed ever, Eivor will still leap to the window to their left when I tell them to climb over the battlements and out of sight, and I’ll get seen, but screw it, it’s not like I’m going for a high score here.

It helps that combat is much better than in Odyssey, so that if you do get detected for whatever reason, it’s just as fun to stab people noisily in the face as quietly in the back. And again, while Valhalla’s combat is not as good at being Sekiro as Sekiro is, tossing its posture system alongside a bunch of other well-chosen influences, cribbed over multiple games, has created a combat system that compensates for its incoherence with its sheer breadth.

It's a competent hodgepodge of other games that impresses through sheer scale, but Valhalla truly takes flight in the world itself

The addition of posture damage, the return of shields, and the ability to dual-wield any weapon complements Valhalla’s expanded arsenal and some brutal animations to deliver some truly brilliant moments, though even with the combat difficulty set to ‘hard’, I do feel perhaps a touch too powerful.

Importantly, Ubisoft has trimmed unnecessary fat from Odyssey as well as adding muscle. Each piece of equipment is unique with its own unique perk, and they’re no longer tied to your level, so you don’t need to worry about upgrading them to keep pace with your growth. This also means you lose nothing by taking a cool-looking new toy for a spin, which is just as well when they’re all such fun. When you do find your favourites, you’ll want to upgrade them not out of anxiety to keep them relevant, but to cement your fondness for them with new rune slots and a shinier appearance. A freeform leveling system in which you can reset your perks whenever you like with no cost, mixing abilities freely across three broad playstyles, is another example of this playful philosophy.

It’s a philosophy that suits the genre, for open-world games are about nothing if not playful exploration. And again, Valhalla has nailed this, both in cadence and environment. I get willingly sidetracked from the story by little activities, which creates a pleasing rhythm of bite-sized mini adventures between bigger chunks of questing. There’s a nice variety to these adventures: drinking contests, flyting (Dark Age rap battles), the hopelessly addictive dice game Orlog, perspective-finding puzzles (again borrowed from Batman Arkham), and much more.

It’s all good, all fine, but apart from a glimmer of excitement in the combat and some novelty in these activites, there’s a bit of a sense of déjà vu. It’s a competent hodgepodge of other games that does impress through its sheer scale, but it’s in the world itself that Valhalla truly takes flight. With the exception of Red Dead Redemption 2 – the best open-world game ever made on most metrics – this is probably the most beautiful digital world I’ve seen.

Every shade of England’s natural character is shown in idealised slices as if flipping through a postcard collection, all of them arrestingly atmospheric or unutterably gorgeous: gentle green hills, hostile foggy fens, and sun-dappled golden forests. Roman ruins take on a new splendour when set next to hamlets of wood and thatch, the contrast especially profound in grimy, punchy Lunden.

When sailing to new parts of England where I haven’t unlocked fast travel, I set a waypoint on a nearby river, order my longship to auto-pilot there, and turn on the cinematic camera. Then I just sit back and watch, spamming the screenshot key. It’s glorious. When I’m powerful enough I fully intend to cruise the entire length of the map, perhaps with a glass of whisky, just to chill and watch this world go by.

I don’t have much to say about the much-advertised act of building your settlement. As in Mass Effect or Dragon Age: Inquisition, it’s nice, I suppose, to cultivate one’s own imaginary plot of digital land, and I certainly get the desire to want to live in a place that looks this good. It’s a sentiment that many Vikings shared in real life and which Ubisoft is keen to emphasise, though it’s tricky to reconcile with their more widely known savagery.

Let’s be honest, we’re forcibly invading someone else’s country here. In-game, our motive for doing so is that Sigurd, Eivor’s adoptive brother and clan leader, doesn’t want to pledge fealty to Harold Fairhair, who seems a nice enough chap so far (though for the record: I have my suspicions). Ubisoft tries to muddy the moral waters by introducing a Dark Age antecedent to the Knights Templar, Assassin’s Creed’s recurring baddies, but your agenda is clear well before they enter the picture: you’re invading another country to escape peaceful rule at home, and whatever you need, you’re all fine with just taking it by force.

Taking it from monks, that is, as monasteries have the best loot. Ubi knows all the right notes to play here: specifically the low blast of a war horn, the guttural screams of my raiding crew, and a soundtrack of drums, war cries, and clashing steel as we leap from our longboat and charge uphill to Saint Alban’s or wherever. It’s a thrilling bit of Viking power fantasy and a showcase for Valhalla’s combat.

Raids are fun until you see all the innocent monks screaming in terror. I imagine one raider turning to another and asking "are we the baddies?"

But then you look at all the innocent monks and civilians, who haven’t done a thing to deserve this, as they run screaming in terror. Back in the longship, counting the plunder, I imagine one raider turning to another and asking “are we the baddies?” I guess this is Ubisoft successfully capturing two genuinely contradictory sides of the Viking character, so kudos and all, but still. Weird to be playing the villain.

There are plenty of frustrations which are just outright bad, though. In Lunden, as I rearrange several mobile shelves so a dude can get out of his warehouse, I must move many jars of smelly fish sauce out of their way so they won’t break and cause us both to throw up. It’s a fun, silly premise, but I can only move the jars one at a time and my patience is wearing thin. I try to put one on a solid-looking stack of grain bags, and it falls off and instantly breaks. Because I’ve been expecting something to go wrong – because that’s how far my trust that this game won’t break itself has eroded – I’ve been saving regularly, so I bite back frustration and reload, expecting to be set back no more than a jar or two. Imagine my delight when, upon reloading a saved game in which everything was well, I find many more of the jars are broken while the rest are back in their original places. I take my sword to the lot of them, dousing us both in stinky fish sauce, and thereafter, vomit.

And I get that inconsistency in parkour is tough when almost every surface needs to be climbable, and that it may never be fixed, but my God is it annoying. I’ve had two hard crashes and dozens of progression-blocking bugs, which I either needed to reload and work around, or which couldn’t be avoided at all. There’s a lot of this sort of thing, and NPCs which channel Ross Gellar doing the robot even when they aren’t talking, the goons who just stand around waiting to be shot in the face, the ‘assassinate’ prompt that fails to appear when it should, and so on.

In isolation, these are minor blips, easily ignored. But given enough of them, they coalesce into a low-level buzz of uncertainty in the fundamentals of the game that’s just always there and robs you of confidence in the whole enterprise, like a fan in your PC tower that’s always running suspiciously loud. This is a pre-release build of the game and a day one patch is being prepared, so hopefully some of these at least will be resolved.

If you’re looking for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey except with Vikings, then that is, in reductive terms, what Valhalla is. I’ve been enjoying it very much, but I’m also a tiny bit underwhelmed – there’s too little real originality, and just enough of the old AC jank, to make it irritating just as it approaches the sublime. It has the feel of a series brute-forcing its way to impress you through its evident production values and astonishing scope, and – beautiful world aside – I feel like I’m still waiting for something truly special. But this may be a product of my own high expectations – jank aside, I loved Odyssey, and I love Valhalla’s setting even more, and was very excited for this.

Speaking of scope. Despite having managed to squeeze in almost 30 hours of play since review code came through on Thursday, I estimate I’m only about a quarter of the way through the game, so I’m not quite comfortable putting a score on this review just yet. We’ll update as that changes.

