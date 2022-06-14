Ubisoft announces free Assassin’s Creed Valhalla roguelite mode

If you’ve ever wanted an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla roguelite experience, then AC Valhalla’s new mode is probably for you. Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga as part of the series’ 15th anniversary celebrations. The Forgotten Saga mode releases sometime in summer 2022 and is free for all existing owners of the action RPG.

In The Forgotten Saga, Eivor descends into Niflheim, aka Viking hell, and faces off against a number of threats, including what looks like bosses and other challenging foes. “Defy death” is Ubisoft’s tagline for it, which sounds quite a bit like Viking Hades. Eivor will pick from a pool of rewards at the end of a challenge, which seem to focus mostly on weapons of various rarities, such as Mjolnir and Vindbogi, or they can cash in and get copper coins instead.

Eivor only has four slots, at least to start with, and one of them looks like it’s dedicated to shields, so The Forgotten Saga likely relies heavily on careful resource management and learning from past mistakes. Like all good roguelites, you put your knowledge to use for the next run and hope for the best.

While Niflheim might be hell, it’s also a surprisingly varied region, with poisonous green plains, fiery caverns, and frosty battle arenas among a few of the locations the trailer showed.

The Forgotten Saga is just part of the Valhalla celebrations. Ubisoft announced it will continue supporting the game with a second year of free content, including returning festivals, new mastery challenges, and new caves to round off the Tombs of the Fallen challenge sometime in fall 2022.

The presentation closed with one final tease as well.

“One last surprise awaits fans at the end of the year as the Assassin’s Creed teams will reveal the last episode of the story of Eivor as a free chapter for all players.”

Whether that final chapter is a new expansion pack or another new mode remains a mystery for now.

If you’ve yet to dive into the last expansion, Dawn of Ragnarok, get familiar with the new skills it introduces and prepare some space for the recent performance update patch.