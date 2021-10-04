Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gets a 20GB patch that doesn’t change much

Prepare your network connections, because Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting a sizable patch this week. It’s one mostly focused on bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, but it does set the stage for the upcoming historical mode Discovery Tour: Viking Age, which might explain why the patch size will be 20GB across most platforms.

Title update 1.3.2 will go live on October 5 at 5am PDT / 8am EDT / 1pm BST. On PC, it weighs in at 20.42GB. It’s similarly hefty on Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X, though PlayStation players (on both PS4 and PS5) are getting a smaller download, closer to 10GB.

The most notable change is that skill nodes added in post-launch updates will now actually affect Eivor’s stats as they should. Beyond that, the update tweaks the difficulty menu to make each of the options more clear, improves menu filters, and addresses a selection of game-breaking bugs. It’s all a bit much to list here, so you can see the details on the official site – just don’t expect anything major in there.

This patch also adds “support” for the upcoming Discovery Tour, which is due to launch on October 19. Elsewhere on the Valhalla roadmap, another title update and a spooky festival are due to land this autumn.

