Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update adds lowest difficulty yet

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting a new patch tomorrow (February 22) that introduces its lowest difficulty setting yet. Alongside some groundwork for the Dawn of Ragnarok update, you’ve also got some combat and stealth updates.

The Saga difficulty mode is all about enjoying the Viking game’s story without worrying about the rigours of stealth and combat. Enemies will inflict less damage than other difficulties, and they won’t scale with your level. When it comes to stealth, meanwhile, you’ll have more time to perform actions when being detected, such as assassinating, shooting, and disengaging.

Ubisoft is also fixing issues with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s stealth. Foes will react better to whistling, wild animals will stop detecting you regardless of your distance and angle from them, and you won’t be spotted by enemies so easily when using environmental traps. There are some neat new combat settings coming, too. You’ll be able to tweak the damage Eivor takes and dishes out, as well as adrenaline regeneration and enemy health modifiers.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.5.0 lands tomorrow (February 22) at 4am PST / 7am EST / 12pm GMT. The patch will take up 15.09 GB of space, so make sure you have enough space on your hard drive.

Ubisoft recently revealed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first roadmap of the year. Update 1.5.0 was included alongside a free-to-play weekend for the game from February 24 to February 28.

The current roadmap concludes with Dawn of Ragnarok on March 10. You’ll be playing as Odin rather than Eivor for that one as you tootle through Svartalfheim in search of your son Baldr. Alongside new baddies to battle, you’re getting some new AC Valhalla’s Dawn Of Ragnarok abilities to try, which you can see my impressions of at that link.

