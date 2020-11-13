How to use Ymir’s Tear Stones in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

What you get for collecting them all

Wondering what Ymir’s Tear Stones are used for in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? If you’ve stumbled across a chest containing one of these mysterious glowing stones, you’re probably wondering what they’re used for, and what you’ll receive for collecting them all.

30 Ymir’s Tear Stones are strewn throughout Asgard, and once you’ve acquired them all, you’ll be able to use them to make an offering. They can be found across the Asgardian islands – they’re marked as wealths on your map, so in order to track them down, all you need to do is use Odin’s Sight to pinpoint their exact location when you’re close to the map marker.

Most of the Tear Stones are hidden within chests, and you may need to solve puzzles to reach them, or use oil jars to explosively clear your path. Some of Ymir’s Tear Stones won’t show up until you complete World Event mysteries, and a couple won’t be present until you’ve progressed through the story and completed the final mission on Asgard. Here’s what happens when you’ve collected them all.

What to do with Ymir’s Tear Stones

When you’ve gathered the full set of 30 Ymir’s Tear Stones, you can present them at the Offering Altar on the eastern side of the northernmost island on Asgard. After you’ve interacted with the statue there, you’ll earn five skill points for your trouble. Whether those skill points are worth scrambling all over Asgard for is up to you – filling in your mysteries tab is its own reward, right?

If you’re in the market for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guides, here’s how to find Thor’s Hammer in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Excalibur location.

