Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Excalibur location – how to get all 11 tablets

Looking for Excalibur in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? If you’re on the hunt for King Arthur’s legendary sword, you’ve got to jump through quite a few hoops to find it – luckily you can climb just about anything. It’s hidden in a tricky spot on the map, and requires you to collect all 11 Treasures of Britain tablets in order to pry it free.

Excalibur isn’t the only legendary weapon, either. You can also wield Thor’s hammer in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla by defeating the three Daughters of Lerion and donning his outfit. The same goes for finding Excalibur in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla; to obtain the tablets, you need to defeat three Zealots, who are powerful warriors that can be found wandering up and down the roads in the below locations. You’ll also need to scout out eight other locations to collect the Treasures of Britain.

To find Excalibur, you need to head to England, so make sure you’re far enough into your Viking adventures to set sail for greener pastures. Here you’ll find all the 11 Treasures of Britain, and the secret location of this powerful sword.

Assassin’s Creed tablet locations

The 11 Treasures of Britain tablets can be found in the following places:

Essexe – Sancta Maria Abbey (Zealot)

Essexe – Old Cellar

Suthsexe – Crawley (Zealot)

Suthsexe – Santlacne Mine

Cent – Tonbridge Monastery (Zealot)

Cent – Cavern of Trials

East Anglia – Grimes Graves

Hamtunscire – Red Lichen Cavern

Hamtunscire – Wocig

Eurvicscire – Wiccan’s Cave

Snotinghamscire – Deoraby Spar Cavern

Assassin’s Creed Excalibur location

The secret location is below Stonehenge, but you need to go through a maze of underground tunnels, leaping, climbing, and swimming to get there. First, head to Myriddin’s Cave in Hamtunscire, marked on the map below, and find the entrance. There are quite a few bears surrounding the cave, so make sure you’re not thrown off course by a rogue swipe.

Next, follow the long-winded route to just below Stonehenge, where you’ll find Excalibur. It’s only when you’ve gathered all 11 tablets that the sword will light up the room with a warm glow and you’ll be able to claim it for yourself.

If you’ve nailed the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Excalibur location, here’s where you can find all the hidden legendary animals in Valhalla, in one of the best Viking games on PC.