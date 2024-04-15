Astrea, Zoeti, and 5 more at $2.85 in deck-building games bundle

The latest Humble Bundle, the Devious Deckbuilders Bundle, brings together a selection of seven popular deck-building games at only $20 for the lot, which works out as $2.85 each. Normally, you’d be paying $159 for them. If you like to justify game purchases by working out what you pay for each hour of gameplay, it’s a vanishingly small number for this bundle.

The seven games included in the bundle include Astrea, a dice-deck-building roguelike game that blurs the line between fantasy and sci-fi, Zoeti, where you play as a Star-Soul Hero who’s defending their home from hoards of monsters through card-based combat, Book of Hours, a charming RPG about tracking down old grimoires, and many more. Honestly, it’s a real pity that they weren’t included in our lists of the best card games or the best roguelikes – there’s a strong case to be made about putting some of them on both.

Here is the complete list of everything that is included in the Devious Deckbuilders Humble Bundle:

Book of Hours

Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles

Dungeon Drafters

Mahokenshin – The Samurai Deck-Builder

Zoeti

Gordian Quest

Floppy Knights

Money raised through this Humble Bundle goes towards Cool Effect. This charity works hard to help people reduce their carbon emissions and ultimately lessen the impact of climate change. So, look at that, a chance to help save the world while playing videogames. It’s hard to say no to that.

