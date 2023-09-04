This stunning RTX 4090 Evangelion GPU costs more than my entire rig

Since the debut of the second collection of ASUS ROG hardware inspired by the anime Neon Genesis Evangelion, we’ve been dreaming about the day when we can incorporate the stylish components into our own PC gaming setups. Now, it seems like it won’t be long until we can play the best anime games in style, as the ASUS RTX 4090 Evangelion graphics card is available to preorder.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC EVA-02 Edition is most definitely the shining star of the Evangelion PC range by ASUS. Like the rest of the set, the design of the RTX 4090 is inspired by Eva Unit 02, the mech piloted by Asuka Langley, one of the most recognizable characters from the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series. The iconic red color scheme of her suit is mirrored within the custom RTX 4090, which features meticulous details from the number of the mech unit, to the logo of NERV, the organization behind the giant mechs within the anime itself. Every little detail of this custom graphics card captures the essence of the Asuka, her mech, and the anime series as a whole.

This custom Evangelion-inspired RTX 4090 isn’t just great to look at, but as those familiar with Nvidia’s GPU offerings will know, it’s a true pixel-pusher powerhouse to boot. The RTX 4090 is based on the flagship Ada Lovelace architecture from Nvidia and contains 24GB of GDDR6X memory with a 382-bit bus.

The only downside to this custom RTX 4090 is the price. While the expensive nature of such a card is well-known among hardware enthusiasts, the ¥17,999 ($2,480) price tag of this custom Evangelion GPU is as perplexing as the ending of the original 90s anime series.

Usually, an RTX 4090 will cost you around $1,500, so you’re paying almost another $1k for that Evangelion theme alone, which collectively is more than my entire PC setup. The extra price tag could also be because of the metal shrouding, as well as other details like the ARGB panel that plays sound effects from the series. Whatever the reasoning, I’m sure the cost won’t put off hardened – and flush – Evangelion fans.

According to Videocardz, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC EVA-02 Edition graphics card will be available in China from September 5. There are no signs yet of when we might expect the GPU or the rest of the ASUS ROG Evangelion set to land in the US and Europe. Regardless, you can check out the ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4090 OC EVA-02 webpage to learn more about the anime-inspired graphics card.

