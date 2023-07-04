These Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs are the cat’s pajamas

The release of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 has brought with it plenty of custom designs, as is to be expected for any GPU. Colorfire are no exception, but its Meow series of cards are a whisker ahead of the competition.

Our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 review acknowledges that while it “isn’t the perfect pixel-pusher”, it’s still worth a look, especially if you prioritize features like ray tracing. If you happen to prioritize the look and aesthetic of your graphics cards too, then Colorfire, have you covered.

The ‘Meow series’ of cards comes in two colorways for the custom RTX 4060 cards, which each match the look of the adorable cats featured in their marketing. Both cards feature a double fan configuration, with one having a beige and tan color scheme, while the other sports a black and purple combo.

Although the custom graphic cards are designed with a cat theme in mind, Colorfire goes for a more subtle look, keeping the cat motif to a minimum with just simple cat decals on the fans and not much else.

While I personally prefer custom GPUs to have more in-your-face theming, like the iCraft series by MaxSun, these RTX 4060 Meow series cards from Colorfire may appeal to a bigger audience who just want a splash of color in their setup.

Although Colorfire hasn’t yet released the exact specifications of these cards, they are essentially just RTX 4060 cards with a cute coat of paint. If you’re looking to upgrade to a GPU with more of a bite, you can check our list of the best graphics cards to see what’s paw-fect for your PC gaming setup.

Featured image source: Weibo.