Asus ROG Ally updates bring huge performance boost versus Steam Deck

New firmware and drivers see Asus ROG Ally frame rates spike by up to 20%, giving it a more comfortable lead versus the Steam Deck at 25W and 15W.

New Asus ROG Ally updates have greatly improved the performance of the handheld, especially versus its main rival, the Steam Deck. Now, armed with the latest firmware and drivers, the Ally produces frame rates that are up to 20% better compared to launch.

In our Asus ROG Ally review, we found the device’s performance at 1080p to be well worth its asking price. However, according to benchmarks conducted by YouTuber Dave2D, the handheld has been held back by undercooked firmware and driver updates. That is, of course, until now.

At 15W, where the Ally previously pumped out 41 frames per second in Red Dead Redemption 2 at 720p, these new updates see it transform into a pocket rocket and achieve the hallowed 60 frames per second. It’s a similar story with Forza Horizon 5, jumping from 45fps to 59fps.

Naturally, there are some exceptions, such as Cyberpunk 2077 which sees a measly 2fps increase. For the most part, though, these results have us wishing Asus had released the Ally with these updates.

It is worth highlighting, however, as Dave2D notes, that the Steam Deck has something of an advantage at 9W if you’re aiming to maximize battery life. However, this is more to do with the differences in specification between these devices, rather than something that Asus can likely improve via future updates.

 

