Asus’ new ROG Ally X has 50% more RAM than Steam Deck, because reasons

It’s being reported that the soon-to-arrive Asus ROG Ally X specs will include having 24GB of RAM, adding 50% more than its predecessor or any of its main rivals. It’s not clear why so much is needed on such a relatively modest machine but it’s certainly a big step up.

The ROG Ally X is expected to be unveiled at Computex 2024, in a few weeks. Previous reports about the new Asus contender for a spot on our best handheld gaming PC list suggest it will largely be similar to the original device, but with improved battery life and storage, and now this latest reveal shows there’s at least one other potential area of improvement too.

The original ROG Ally X reveal was on May 11, 2024, which just showed the new Steam Deck rival peeking out from a shelf in a teaser image. Since then, the price and some early specs were leaked by a writer, Arsene Lupin, for The Verge after they reported getting a behind-closed-doors hands-on opportunity with the new device.

The Asus ROG Ally X price that Lupin revealed was $799, making it $100 more expensive than the original ROG Ally MSRP. Meanwhile, the rumored Asus ROG Ally X specs that have leaked so far are shown in the table below, including the potential 24GB of RAM.

Asus ROG Ally X rumored specs CPU AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme RAM LPDDR5X Storage 1TB SSD Screen 7-inch, 1080p, 120Hz Color Black Price $799

The new RAM reveal also came from Lupin, who responded to a question following his original tweets regarding the console. In this response, Lupin also said the maximum battery life had been extended to eight hours, up from four hours on the original device.

While the usefulness of the extra RAM is debatable on a handheld gaming device that will generally only be running games at 1080p or lower, the extra battery life could be a huge boon. The Steam Deck OLED currently leads the charge on battery life for these types of devices, but while Valve advertises it as lasting between three and 12 hours, it mostly runs out of juice well below that 12 hour mark.

Until we actually get to test the new handheld, of course, we’ll have to take that battery life measure with a pinch of salt. What we do know, though, is that we are very much looking forward to seeing the new device if and when it arrives in a few weeks. In the meantime, check out our Steam Deck OLED review, as this is our favorite PC gaming handheld right now.