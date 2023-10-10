Grab the ASUS ROG Evangelion collection for cheap via Amazon Prime Day

ASUS continues to release some of the most well-thought-out licensed anime hardware, and the ongoing collaboration with Neon Genesis Evangelion has produced some of the coolest products on the market. Now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you have the opportunity to show off your love of the 90s anime series with your own PC gaming setup.

The ASUS ROG Keris Wireless EVA Edition gaming mouse, is the first notably discounted product as part of Amazon Prime Day, being as high-performing as it is eye-catching. It is equipped with a 16,000 DPI, and a 400 IPS max speed, giving you that the ability to quickly maneuver your way through your favorite anime games. Its pièce de résistance, however, is in its design, which meticulously replicates the color-scheme and details of the EVA Unit 01 mech robot from the 90s anime series.

At $89.99, the Keris Wireless EVA Edition gaming mouse is at its lowest ever price on Amazon, saving you 25% off its original price tag of $199.99.

The ASUS ROG Delta S EVA Edition gaming headset, is another stand out from the ASUS ROG EVA Edition lineup, featuring an AI noise-canceling microphone, and clear, crisp sound thanks to the inclusion of four digital-to-analog converters (DAC). Little motifs of the EVA Unit 01 mech are on display throughout the design of the headset, which shines even more thanks to the customizable Aura RGB lighting effects.

The ASUS ROG Delta S Eva Edition gaming headset comes in at $169.99, an entire 29% off its original price of $239.99.

If anime-based peripherals aren’t for you, then the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero EVA Edition gaming motherboard might be more your style. Also, part of Amazon Prime Day, the motherboard supports both 12th and 13th Gen Intel Core processors. To keep in with the Neon Genesis Evangelion theming, the entire motherboard continues the purple and green color scheme, but also features an integrated Polymo Lighting display on the I/O cover, which can switch between two different images of the iconic EVA Unit-01 mech.

The most impressive savings come with the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero EVA Edition gaming motherboard too, which is $449.99, thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2023, a whopping $175.41 off its original price of $625.40.

Not every part of the ASUS ROG EVA 01 lineup is on sale, yet this is still a perfect opportunity to grab some of the best anime-licenced hardware available for a bargain.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can get access to these exclusive deals, and your ASUS ROG EVA 01 hardware will arrive at your doorstep sooner with next-day delivery. New subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial, so you can grab these deals without paying an extra penny.

Check out our gaming deals hub to see what other bargains part of Amazon Prime Day 2023 that you can pick up for your PC gaming setup.