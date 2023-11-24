Grab this ASUS headset for more than half-price thanks to Black Friday

To tie in with the non-stop Black Friday deals, the ASUS ROG Strix Go BT gaming headset is more than half-price right now on Amazon, available for a whopping 56% off. At just $109.99, whether you plan on gifting a friend with a new wireless headset in time for the holidays, or want it all to yourself, this deal feels like a must-have.

Having one of the best gaming headsets is the easiest way to ensure the multiple hours you spend playing some of the best PC games with your friends online, goes without a hitch. Nothing is worse than your teammates missing your every calculated instruction as you play Counter Strike 2, or bad audio getting in the way of hearing nearby footsteps in Fortnite as you try to claim that next Victory Royale. Having a wireless gaming headset, like the ASUS ROG STRIX Go BT, is a great way to negate all those problems, and focus on the fun instead.

While it’s not flashy in design, the sleek black ASUS ROG Strix Go BT wireless gaming headset is decked out with Qualcomm aptX adaptive audio technology, and low-latency, high-resolution Bluetooth audio. Along with the active noise cancellation technology (ANC), the ROG Strix Go BT headset can help to cut out unwanted noise, so you can fully immerse yourself in your favorite game’s audio.

With only 15 minutes of charge, through a USB 3.0 or USB-C cable, the headset can last for up to 45 hours, thanks to fast charging, so you can spend less time worrying about giving it some juice, and more time investing in gaming with your friends. It’s also compatible with not just your desktop PC, but laptops, modern smartphones, and current-gen consoles, so you can use the ROG Strix Go BT headset with any tech that supports a Bluetooth connection.

Whether you’re just chatting to your friends on Discord, or are deep into a gaming session, the noise-cancelling microphone of the ROG Strix GO BT is fitted out with a dedicated processor, so it’s equipped to leave out all the annoying background noises, letting you focus on the game ahead.

The ASUS ROG Strix Go BT gaming head is available now, for $109.99 on Amazon, an entire 56% off its original $249.99 price tag. With a staggering more than half price deal, this saving feels like a no-brainer for those in the market for a new headset to use for all the future, vigorous gaming sessions that lay ahead.

Better yet, by picking up this headset you’d be saving a whole $140 dollars, which could better used towards even more new accessories to bolster up your PC gaming setup.

IF the ASUS ROG Strix Go BT gaming headset isn’t for you, there’s a ton of great Black Friday gaming headset deals going on right now.

Whether you plan on getting a new headset as a gift for a friend or family member for the holidays, or simply need an upgrade, with all the Black Friday PC gaming deals, there’s never been a better time to pick a new one up.