Save $250 on this stunning Asus OLED gaming laptop with an RTX 4060

Here’s a fantastic opportunity to bag yourself one of the loveliest gaming laptops we’ve ever tested, and save a huge $250 on the usual asking price. Best Buy is currently offering the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) for just $1,349.99 in this gaming laptop deal, which is a fantastic price for the build quality on offer, and it comes with one of the latest AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs as well.

We were blown away by this laptop in our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, and it immediately gained a place on our best gaming laptop guide. We loved its superb design and classy looks, as well as its sturdy CNC-machined aluminum alloy chassis. This Asus laptop’s light weight of just 1.5 kg means it’s easy to carry around, as does its super slimline profile – this laptop measures just 1.6cm thick.

We were even impressed by the audio output of this super-portable gaming rig, and its superb OLED screen offers striking contrast, making the latest games look fantastic. The spec on offer at Best Buy has the same gorgeous chassis and eight-core AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU as our $1,999 review sample, but it has some cutbacks elsewhere. The key one is the GPU, which is a GeForce RTX 4060, rather than the RTX 4070 in our sample.

This is still a solid gaming GPU for the money, of course, and it supports Nvidia DLSS 3 suite to improve frame rates, through frame generation and upscaling. It’s perfectly fine for playing many of the latest games at decent settings, but it’s going to struggle at the screen’s native 2,880 x 1,800 resolution. As such, you’ll need to be prepared to drop down to 1,920 x 1,080 to get playable frame rates, and in some cases drop your graphics settings a bit.

You also only get 16GB of RAM on the discounted model, compared to 32GB on our review sample, and irritatingly the 2024 G14 has soldered memory, so you’re unable to upgrade it in the future. Of course, 16GB of memory is still fine for playing all of the latest games, but this is one of the sacrifices you’ll need to make by going for this laptop deal.

At this spec’s usual price of $1,599.99, we’d advise holding off and saving up for a more expensive model with a higher spec, but at $1,349.99 it’s an absolute steal for the build quality, screen, and performance on offer, even if the memory can’t be upgraded.

If this laptop deal isn’t quite right for your needs, but you love Asus’ designs, make sure you also check out our full guide to the best Asus gaming laptops, where we take you through several other options, including the absolutely massive Asus ROG Strix Scar 18, for those who need a big screen.