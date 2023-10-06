Asus reveals more details on its blazing fast 540Hz gaming monitor

The ROG Swift Pro gaming monitor lays on the features, with the integration of Nvidia G-Sync and Refresh, as well as a DisplayHDR 400 certification.

An image of the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP gaming monitor on a desk.
Rosalie Newcombe

Published:

AsusPC games hardware

The ROG Swift Pro PG248QP is the latest in innovative gaming monitors from ASUS, designed with esports players in the mind. The display was originally unveiled in January at CES 2023, the annual tech trade show, but now, a full in-depth look into the specs we can expect from the 520Hz gaming monitor have been revealed by the tech manufacturer.

The ROG Swift Pro PG248QP is a 24-inch gaming monitor, with an 1920 x 1080 resolution. The latest ASUS display packs an E-TN panel, promising to be” 50% more responsive than traditional TN panels.”

The stand-out feature of this monitor is undoubtedly its 540Hz refresh rate, which should improve motion clarity if you’re able to push out such an enormous amount of frames. Naturally, you’ll need the best graphics card and gaming CPU to hand if you have any hope of hitting that kind of frame rate.

The impressive refresh rate isn’t the only draw to this brand-new display, as the ROG Swift Pro has been integrated with Nvidia G-Sync and Reflex technologies. With Nvidia G-Sync, the Swift Pro helps eliminate any screen tearing woes, while the Reflex Analyzer helps quantify your system’s latency.

Where connectivity is concerned, the Swift Pro offers a DisplayPort 1.4 input, two HDMI 2.0 inputs, in addition to a USB hub and earphone jack. While having a range of connectivity possibilities is great, it can plague your PC gaming setup with cables and take up space. However, the Swift Pro has that covered too, with its adjustable base with retractable claws, so you can better utilize your precious desk space and tidy up your peripherals after a long day of gaming.

Overall, the ROG Swift Pro looks to be a great addition to the world of gaming monitors. Especially as the high refresh rate could give you the one up in your favorite FPS games, but sadly, ASUS hasn’t yet revealed any pre-order or pricing info. However, check out the ASUS website if you want to see an in-depth look at what you can expect from the new gaming monitor when it finally drops

New gaming monitors with high refresh rates isn’t the only thing ASUS is cooking up, as it recently released the latest version of its PC gaming handheld, the ASUS ROG Ally, which is currently available to purchase. If you’re more interested in adding a new display to your PC gaming setup than a handheld, check out our guide on the best gaming monitors and see what we recommend from the biggest brands in the business.

