Intel Raptor Lake CPU support is coming to some Asus Z690 motherboards

Despite Intel Raptor Lake CPUs using the same LGA 1700 socket as their 12th Gen counterparts, these new processors won’t work with existing motherboards using 600 series chipsets out of the box. However, Asus has recently confirmed that it plans to throw a BIOS-shaped bone to those hoping to upgrade from their Alder Lake chips.

The company has confirmed that it plans to support Intel Raptor Lake CPUs on its best gaming motherboard range, namely those that use the Z690 chipset. You can check out the full list here, which includes devices from its ROG, ROG Strix, ProArt, Prime, and TUF Gaming brands.

Naturally, users will need to perform a BIOS update before slotting in what should be team blue’s best gaming CPUs yet into their gaming PC. Thankfully, features like BIOS Flashback and EZ Flash should make this easier, since there’ll be no need to enter the system’s BIOS or Windows operating system.

We expect that other manufacturers will follow Asus’s lead in the run-up to the launch of Raptor Lake, which should be later this year. However, you should probably wait and see how they compare to AMD Zen 4 CPUs before rushing out to buy one.

