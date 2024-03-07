Save $600 on this Asus RTX 4060 gaming laptop now

If you’re looking to buy yourself a super portable gaming rig, but can’t afford to spend more than $1,000, then this Asus gaming laptop deal enables you to save a load of money and get some great components while you’re at it. The spec includes an eight-core AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, as well as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, plus the screen has a fast 165Hz refresh rate.

The laptop in question is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which is listed on our best Asus gaming laptop guide as the best portable option. This particular spec, which is catchily called the

GA402XV-G14.R94060, has an MSRP of $1,599, but this Best Buy deal enables you to pick one up for just $999.

The key component for gaming, of course, is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU, which is kitted out with 3,072 CUDA cores and has 8GB of VRAM at its disposal. This graphics chip will make light work of most games at 1080p, plus it supports Nvidia’s DLSS 3 frame generation tech to boost frame rates further.

The G14 also comes with 16GB of RAM DDR5 memory, which is perfectly fine for gaming, and you can upgrade it to 32GB of RAM at a later date. Meanwhile, the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU has eight cores based on AMD’s mighty Zen 4 CPU architecture, which means your GPU won’t ever be bottlenecked by the processor.

Then there’s the 14-inch screen, which despite its small size has a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and can run at a refresh rate of 165Hz. You’ll have to drop the detail settings to get demanding games running at that resolution on the RTX 4060 GPU, but the spec will handle gaming at 1,920 x 1,080 fine.

Plus, this machine is both thin and light, with a height of just 0.73 inches, and a weight of 3.64 pounds. The only slight disappointment is the SSD, which only gives you 512GB of storage space, although it’s at least a PCIe 4 NVMe model. That’s not going to give you room to install lots of games at the same time, although it will give you space for a few titles, and you’re able to swap a larger SSD into this laptop’s M.2 slot at a later date.

To grab this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop for $999.99, just click here, and if it’s not quite right for your needs, make sure you also read our current best gaming laptop guide.