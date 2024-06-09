Fallout London has a rival in new British apocalypse survival RPG

For all the big RPGs set to launch in the coming months and years, Fallout London is probably one of my most anticipated. The vast standalone mod for Bethesda’s Fallout 4 might have been delayed, but launch seems imminent as developer Team FOLON teases a new date. If that’s not enough British nuclear disaster for you, however, newcomer Atomfall is here as a delicious dessert, and it’s set to arrive in 2025.

Created by Sniper Elite developer Rebellion, Atomfall is based on the real-life 1957 Windscale fire nuclear accident in the UK, but follows a fictional escalation of the incident that leaves you in a transformed Britain five years on. The result is a blend of action and survival game set in an open world where you must scavenge, craft, barter, and fight in an attempt to learn the truth.

“Everything has changed in that time, and you find yourself in a very different Britain, on the wrong side of the quarantine wall,” Rebellion explains. “The area is run by the military and beset with factions, in-fighting, and a growing sense of fear. It’s up you to unravel the mystery of what happened. Explore the countryside, villages, and settlements and meet odd people, wicked cults, rogue government agencies and others along the way.”

Atomfall is set to launch on PC and Xbox in 2025. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass.

This article is part of PCGamesN’s coverage of the Xbox Games Showcase and Summer Game Fest 2024. We’ll keep bringing you everything on all the biggest and best upcoming PC games as it happens. In the meantime, have a look through the best PC games in 2024 if you’re seeking something new.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.