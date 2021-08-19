Epic’s next free game is basically Factorio meets Overcooked

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab Yooka-Laylee and Void Bastards, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebie, too. Next time around, you’ll be able to grab Automachef, which brings the factory-building spirit of games like Factorio to the kitchen.

You’ll be able to grab Automachef from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, August 26 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST. It’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

The store page describes Automachef as a “a resource management puzzler where you design kitchens, program machinery and watch your genius come to life”. You can “take on the campaign levels, traverse your way through the business world in contracts mode, or just go nuts and bolts in the sandbox test mode and play until you get your fill”.

Check out a trailer for Automachef below.

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.