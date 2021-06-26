Babylon’s Fall is an online-only live-service game, but may get crossplay

Babylon’s Fall is the upcoming title from PlatinumGames, the studio behind Nier: Automata and Nier: Replicant, and a new developer video suggests it may support crossplay between PC and PS4/PS5 and may now be online-only. However, it will definitely be a live-service game.

Babylon’s Fall is still a slightly mysterious game, despite being revealed years ago as supposedly being released in 2019. It was announced as getting a delay in 2019, but beyond a short trailer at Square Enix’s E3 show earlier this month not much has been really seen of it – nor does it have a release date yet. It will be a co-op hack-and-slash title in a dark fantasy style for PC/PS4/PS5, but other than that we don’t know much about it – especially when conflicting reports start coming out about it.

The source of some recent confusion is a recent developer interview with members of the Platinum team on Babylon’s Fall, which started out being only available in Japanese before being translated into English. However, before that happened ryokutya2089 posted a number of snippets from the interview that were not translated the same way by the English version of the video released by Square Enix.

The translation gives such non-ambiguous statements as “no PVP planned”, “online-only game. Connection required”, “cross-play is possible but cross-save and cross-pay are not possible”, and “may be easier than NieR: Automata”. Unfortunately, none of these statements can be found in the English version, so either the translator is massively mistaken or the English version has been edited or translated differently.

Giving credence to the edited theory, the Japanese version clearly lists the game’s platforms as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam – but the English version strips those out, despite them being stated elsewhere. Regardless if true or not, one thing the English version has is producer Yosuke Saito clearly stating “this game is being developed as a live-service title,” suggesting it will indeed be online-only. As for crossplay, we will have to wait and see.