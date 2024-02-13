Baldur’s Gate 3 was one of the best games to come out last year, but it didn’t launch without its fair share of technical issues. Its creator, Larian Studios, has been hard at work in the months since to iron out these bugs and add in new features, providing the same level of ongoing support that it brought to its past work, like the Baldur’s Gate, Icewind Dale, and Fallout inspired Divinity: Original Sin and its sequel.

True to form, the newest update to Baldur’s Gate 3, Patch 6, promises further improvements when it releases this week – but it will also require a pretty substantial 150 GB of hard drive space to get installed.

As detailed in a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 X account, the DnD game is set to be updated with Patch 6 this week. Though lots of attention has been generated by the incoming addition of improved elf kisses, the post points out a number of other incoming tweaks. These include the ability to dismiss a party member while in dialog with another, fixes to the Shield Bash and Rebuke of the Mighty skills, a change to the conversation system’s camera viewpoint that will more frequently highlight the player character, and more.

To access all of these Patch 6 fixes, players will need to have 150 GB free on their hard drive despite the download itself consisting of only 21 GB. The X post suggests deleting Baldur’s Gate 3 and downloading it again from scratch if finding that free space is an issue.

Although it might be tough to justify spending another 100 or so hours traipsing through Baldur’s Gate 3, these kind of fixes certainly make it tempting to jump back in and try out a different kind of character – maybe, say, one that doesn’t accidentally kill important party members in the opening hours of the game or accidentally cause the mass murder of magical creatures by selecting the wrong dialog option.

