Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 arrives soon, adds better kissing and more

Feel like Baldur's Gate 3's smooching could be a little better? Patch 6, dropping next week, promises improved kissing animations and more.

Want to spend Valentine’s Day with Shadowheart, Astarion or whoever else takes your fancy? Larian Studios has revealed Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 is dropping next week and, amongst other things, it’ll feature improved kisses.

Hinted at last month, Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 is nearly here, and, as tweeted by developer Larian Studios, this RPG’s NPC-smooching is set to get an upgrade.

That’s not to say there’s anything horribly wrong right now, your lips don’t phase through Astarion’s face when you’re leaning in to kiss fantasy’s bitchiest vampire. There was an earlier issue with shorter characters delivering chest-level kisses but Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 1 sorted that.

But, the patch will offer “improved smooches, new camp idle animations, new Legendary Actions in Honour Mode, and plenty of bug fixes.” The accompanying tweet shows Halsin and Astarion locking lips, though I assume there’ll be a similar improvement no matter which Baldur’s Gate 3 romance (or romances) you pursue.

The writer of Dragon Age Baldur’s Gate 3’s romances have, on occasion, been criticised for being ‘too overt’, but they’re still a step above Mass Effect’s. It definitely helps that Baldur’s Gate 3’s companions are extremely well written. You’re not asked to embrace a space-racist or a sentient block of wood.

The patch isn’t guaranteed to drop by Valentine’s Day though it will be releasing some time next week. Larian has said it’ll be sharing the patch notes on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 website, which is a sure sign it’s going to be a big one. On several occasions, the notes have been so extensive that they wouldn’t fit on the game’s Steam store page.

