Baldur’s Gate 3 Dwarf race overview

What is the Baldur’s Gate 3 Dwarf race? If you’re familiar with any fantasy setting post-Lord of the Rings, you probably have a good idea of what Dwarves will be like in Baldur’s Gate 3. Dwarves are an old, proud, and stubborn race that inhabit mountain fortresses and are known for crafting weapons, armor, and jewelry. Dwarves revere their ancestors and are deeply devoted to their clans, though they can also be found in Human cities. Dwarves are shorter than the other races, except Halflings, but they’re sturdy and tough. They proudly adorn their long beards with various braids and beads.

Since none of the currently-known Baldur’s Gate 3 companions are Dwarven, you’ll have to create one for yourself if you want to experience the world from their point of view in Baldur’s Gate 3. We delve deep into the pros and cons of each path, so you can decide for yourself what kind of Dwarf you want to be once the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date arrives.

Dwarf racial features

Here are the Dwarf’s racial features:

Base speed – 7.5 meters per turn

Constitution +2

Baldur’s Gate 3 Dwarf subraces

Dwarves have two subraces, and they greatly affect the race’s stats and possible builds. Here are the two Dwarf subraces in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Gold Dwarf

Gold Dwarves value family, ritual, and fine craftsmanship, and are known for their keen intuition and confidence.

Wisdom + 1

Dwarven Toughness – your Hit Point maximum increases by one, and it increases by one again every time you gain a level.

Shield Dwarf

Shield Dwarves lost many of their ancient kingdoms in wars with goblins and orcs. They can be cynical as a result but will stop at nothing to restore their ancestral homelands.

Strength + 2

Dwarven armor proficiencies – wearing light or medium armor will not impose disadvantage on your attacks or prevent the casting of spells.

Dwarf Traits

Here are the Baldur’s Gate 3 Dwarf traits:

Dwarven weapon proficiencies – add your proficiency bonus to attack rolls (your chance to hit a target) with battleaxe, handaxe, light hammer, and Warhammer.

– add your proficiency bonus to attack rolls (your chance to hit a target) with battleaxe, handaxe, light hammer, and Warhammer. Dwarven Resilience – you have advantage on saving throws against poison and resistance against poison damage.

– you have advantage on saving throws against poison and resistance against poison damage. Darkvision – you can now see in the dark out to a range of 18 meters.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Dwarf spells and cantrips

Dwarves do not start with any spells or cantrips.

Best Class for Baldur’s Gate 3 Dwarf

The best classes for Dwarf are:

Druid

Cleric

Fighter

Barbarian

The best class for Dwarf depends on which subrace you choose, but either way, Dwarves are always most at home when they’re up close and personal. Gold Dwarves’ constitution and wisdom bonuses, as well as Dwarven Toughness, make them an excellent choice for druid or cleric. If you choose a Shield Dwarf, the extra strength and armor proficiency make them a natural fighter and barbarian.

That’s pretty much everything you could want to know about the Dwarf race in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you do choose to play as a Dwarf, make sure you pair it with the right BG3 class so you get the most out of your stout character, and don’t forget you can toss your mates if they’re of a similar size.