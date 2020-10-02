Baldur’s Gate 3 classes and races for Early Access day one have been revealed

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has revealed a bunch of information about the upcoming PC game’s races and classes which will be available “from day one of Early Access, October 6”. The studio says there will be 16 Baldur’s Gate races/subraces along with six different classes on offer to pick when that date rolls around – and it’s offered a look at some of these, too.

First up, the races available will be “humans, githyanki, elves, drow, half-elf, dwarves, halflings, and tieflings, including subraces of each race”, Larian says in a press release. Given Baldur’s Gate 3 will have approximately 25 hours’ worth of content for its Early Access version, there should be plenty of scope to experience a good chunk the RPG game’s story and gameplay as the different races that’ll be available.

“Races more alien to the Sword coast – like the Drow and Githyanki – are so rare to the average NPC that you’ll find their interactions to be unique as well,” the studio says. “The world of BG3 is a highly reactive one, so this single choice will have huge ramifications across your play experience.”

Larian says you’ll get the chance to create characters in the game using “photorealistic” fantasy races, which are based on 3D scans of real-life actors’ faces. There’ll be 150 different “base heads” to pick from in Early Access, and the studio gives a detailed breakdown of the processes behind this, er, process, as well as a description of each of the 16 races/subraces you’ll be able to choose from in a new community update here. It’s worth a look – the level of detail in the characters’ faces is pretty astonishing.

Alongside this, Larian announces you’ll have six classes to pick from on day one of Early Access – Cleric, Fighter, Ranger, Rogue, Warlock and Wizard – and each of those will include “at least two subclasses” on offer, too. “Will you be a beast-taming, mage-breaking charlatan halfling ranger with a toxic frog as a familiar,” the studio asks, “or a noble githyanki eldritch knight who let herself be seduced by the Absolute, with the ability to psionically drag her enemies towards her? Or, will you go for a more traditional tiefling warlock who made a pact with the devil?”

The Early Access Baldur’s Gate 3 release date is set for October 6, so you won’t have long to wait to make your mind up and try out the above, or any of the many other options, for yourself.