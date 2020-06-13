Baldur’s Gate 3 hits Early Access in August 2020 (maybe) – here’s a new trailer

Larian Studios has just unveiled a brand-new trailer for its upcoming RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 at the live Guerrilla Collective showcase, and revealed it hits Early Access sometime in August 2020 (“maybe”). The new trailer, which you can check further down this story, gives us an all-new glimpse at the upcoming RPG game’s characters and plot up-close.

The new clip doesn’t give away too much in terms of detail about the upcoming sequel to Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2, but it does give us an idea of where the game’s development is at, ahead of its Early Access launch later this year. Speaking of which, its description says, “Get ready to venture forth. Baldur’s Gate 3 is planned for an August 2020 Early Access launch on Steam and Stadia.”

There’s no exact Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access release date to scribble down in our calendars just yet, but given we’re already halfway through June, fans excited to sink their teeth into the pre-release build of the game won’t have to wait too much longer now.

Here’s the new trailer:

And here’s a new community update, just posted on Larian Studios’ YouTube channel, to take a look for more updates on the game ahead of its Early Access launch later this summer:

We have a Guerrilla Collective and Paradox Insider news and announcements roundup if you’re keen to catch up on everything else coming out of the shows right now.