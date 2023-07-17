Baldur’s Gate 3 leveling guide – how to get XP fast

How do you level up fast in Baldur’s Gate 3? Baldur’s Gate 3 leveling can be a bit tricky. Like any RPG, there are a lot of ways to level up, and you’ll need to make use of them if you want to level up quickly.

Once you do level up, you’ll earn new skills and abilities for any of the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes, so if you want to see all of what the game has to offer, you’ll probably want to make sure you’re getting as much experience as possible when the release date comes around. But what’s the fastest, most efficient way to level in Baldur’s Gate 3?

How to level up fast

There are multiple ways to level up fast in Baldur’s Gate 3, some more obvious than others. Where should you begin?

Earn XP

I know this seems really obvious. It’s an RPG, right? Of course you need to earn XP to level up. But hear me out. You get experience for just about everything in Baldur’s Gate 3: fighting enemies, completing quests, finding and opening treasure chests, solving puzzles, everything. So, obviously, you’ll want to do as much as you can to earn experience. While it might seem like skipping certain things would be faster, if you want to level up quickly, you’ll want to do just about everything.

Once you’ve gotten enough XP to fill up your character’s XP bar, you’ll level up. You can check your character’s XP at any time by opening up your character sheet. You’ll find it on the lower right hand side of the character sheet, just under the box showing your stats.

Once you level up, you’ll see a notification informing you of it and a handy white plus sign will appear on your character’s portrait in the lower left of the screen. Click on it, and you’ll be taken to a new screen where you can level up. Depending on your class and level, you may have several options, including new feats, spells, proficiencies, stats, or even a sub-class. Once you’ve selected what you want, confirm your changes. Easy, right?

Kill all enemies

Look, I know you’re not going to want to get into combat all the time in an RPG, but you’ll need to kill everything you can if you want to level up fast. Depending on your character, you might be tempted to talk your way out of fights. Don’t. If you want to level up fast, you’ll have to make sacrifices. And you’ll get a lot more experience by killing things than you will for talking your way out of your problems. You may come to regret it later, but if you just want to level quickly – and since you’re reading this guide, I assume you do – you’ll need to be ready to say “Here I go killing again” at every opportunity.

Complete quests

This one’s obvious, too right? I mean, this is an RPG, so you’re going to complete quests anyway, but you’ll want to do every quest you can if you want to level quickly. Main quests, side quests, every quest. You have to do them. The nice thing is you’ll get some cool stuff for doing both main and side quests in addition to XP, so there’s no reason not to do them. Plus, doing quests will help you find enemies to kill. It’s a win-win.

Explore

Exploration is key if you want to find all the enemies and quests you can, and it’ll reward you with XP just by exploring Baldur’s Gate 3’s big world and finding new areas. You’ll also find plenty of goodies, chests, and puzzles by exploring, all of which also give you experience. If you’re ever unsure of what to do, looking for a new quest to complete, or more enemies to fight, be sure to explore the map. You’ll find things to do in no time.

Max level

Okay, so now you know how to level up. But what’s Baldur’s Gate 3’s max level? You can only reach level four in the Early Access version, but what about the full game? Well, according to recent information from Larian Studios themselves, the max level is 12, which is two levels higher than they’d originally planned.

If you’ve played DnD before, Larian’s decision to make sure players can’t get to level 20 out of the gate makes sense. Characters get access to some absurdly powerful spells and abilities at high levels, and implementing some of them would be a balance and programming nightmare. Can you imagine trying to put something like Wish, which allows players to alter reality, into a video game? Me, neither.

If you've played DnD before, Larian's decision to make sure players can't get to level 20 out of the gate makes sense. Characters get access to some absurdly powerful spells and abilities at high levels, and implementing some of them would be a balance and programming nightmare. Can you imagine trying to put something like Wish, which allows players to alter reality, into a video game? Me, neither.