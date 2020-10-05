Baldur’s Gate 3 races: all playable races in BG3

Looking for all the Baldur’s Gate 3 races? The Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access release date is almost here – and Larian Studios has released a community update focused on character creation that details all the possible options we’ll have to choose from before heading to the Forgotten Realms.

The Baldurs Gate 3 opening cinematic reveals that our player character becomes an unwilling host to a toothy little eyeball tadpole, which threatens to transform us into a terrible creature called a mind flayer. While you don’t have any control over the presence of your parasite pal, you will be able to create a custom character for it to wriggle around in.

Alternatively, much like Divinity: Original Sin 2, you can choose to play as one of a selection of potential Baldur’s Gate 3 companions who come with their own story and unique abilities – for example, Astarion is a vampire spawn, and can chow down on his travel buddies’ tasty necks while they slumber unaware.

If you do choose to create your own character, you’ll be able to select your class and character background, as well as your race. You’ll have eight races in Baldur’s Gate 3 to choose from during Early Access, with potentially more on the way in the future.

Here are the Baldur’s Gate 3 races:

These are all the Baldur’s Gate 3 races available in Early Access, along with their racial bonuses. As Baldur’s Gate is based off 5e D&D, we have some idea of what these racial bonuses entail – the details of each racial bonus have been obtained from a D&D 5e wiki, but as they apply to D&D, not to BG3, so take them more as potential clues. It’s also worth bearing in mind that these statistics and bonuses have been taken from pre-alpha footage, so are likely to change as the game nears release.

Drow

Subraces: Seldarine drow, Lolth-Sworn drow

Charisma +1

Cantrips – Unconfirmed, but could be Dancing Lights

– Unconfirmed, but could be Dancing Lights Darkvision – You can see in dim light within 60 feet of you as if it were bright light, and in darkness as if it were dim light. You can’t discern colour in darkness, only shades of grey.

– You can see in dim light within 60 feet of you as if it were bright light, and in darkness as if it were dim light. You can’t discern colour in darkness, only shades of grey. Drow Weapon Training – You have proficiency with rapiers, shortswords, and hand crossbows.

Human

Strength +1

Dexterity +1

Constitution +1

Intelligence +1

Wisdom +1

Charisma +1

Githyanki

Intelligence +1

Strength + 2

Decadent Mastery – You learn one language of your choice, and you are proficient with one skill or tool of your choice. In the timeless city of Tu’narath, githyanki have bountiful time to master odd bits of knowledge.

– You learn one language of your choice, and you are proficient with one skill or tool of your choice. In the timeless city of Tu’narath, githyanki have bountiful time to master odd bits of knowledge. Martial Prodigy – You are proficient with light and medium armour and with shortswords, longswords, and greatswords.

Dwarf

Subraces: Gold dwarf, shield dwarf

Wisdom +1

Dwarven Weapon Training – You have proficiency with the battleaxe, handaxe, light hammer, and warhammer.

– You have proficiency with the battleaxe, handaxe, light hammer, and warhammer. Dwarven Resilience – You have advantage on saving throws against poison, and you have resistance against poison damage.

– You have advantage on saving throws against poison, and you have resistance against poison damage. Dwarven Toughness – Your hit point maximum increases by 1, and it increases by 1 every time you gain a level.

Elf

Subraces: High elf, wood elf

Cantrip – [to be chosen]

– [to be chosen] Dexterity +2

Intelligence +1

Keen Senses – You have proficiency in the Perception skill.

– You have proficiency in the Perception skill. Fey Ancestry – You have advantage on saving throws against being charmed, and magic can’t put you to sleep.

– You have advantage on saving throws against being charmed, and magic can’t put you to sleep. Elven Weapon Training – You have proficiency with the longsword, shortsword, shortbow, and longbow.

– You have proficiency with the longsword, shortsword, shortbow, and longbow. Darkvision – Accustomed to twilit forests and the night sky, you have superior vision in dark and dim conditions. You can see in dim light within 60 feet of you as if it were bright light, and in darkness as if it were dim light. You can’t discern colour in darkness, only shades of grey.

Subraces: High half-elf, wood half-elf, drow half-elf

Charisma +2

Ability Improvements (0/2) – [choose where to put your 2 extra points]

– [choose where to put your 2 extra points] Fey Ancestry – You have an advantage on saving throws against being charmed, and magic can’t put you to sleep.

– You have an advantage on saving throws against being charmed, and magic can’t put you to sleep. Darkvision – Thanks to your elven heritage, you have superior vision in dark and dim conditions. You can see in dim light within 60 feet of you as if it were bright light, and in darkness as if it were dim light. You can’t discern colour in darkness, only shades of grey.

Halfling

Subraces: Lightfoot halfling, strongheart halfling

Charisma +1

Lucky – When you roll a 1 on the d20 for an attack roll, ability check, or saving throw, you can reroll the die and must use the new roll.

– When you roll a 1 on the d20 for an attack roll, ability check, or saving throw, you can reroll the die and must use the new roll. Brave – The world can be intimidating, but you stand strong. You have advantage on saving throws against being frightened.

– The world can be intimidating, but you stand strong. You have advantage on saving throws against being frightened. Mercurial Step – Your base walking speed is 25 feet.

– Your base walking speed is 25 feet. Naturally Stealthy – Your nimble nature makes you skilled at concealment. You have proficiency in stealth checks.

Tiefling

Subraces: Asmodeus tiefling, Mephistopheles tiefling, Zariel tiefling

Intelligence +1

Charisma + 2

Hellish Resistance – You have resistance to fire damage.

Those are all the Baldur's Gate 3 races that we know about, but Larian has said there might be more on their way in the full release.